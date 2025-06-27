The Saudi Pro League’s chief negotiators are once again flexing their financial muscles, this time in a bold attempt to lure Lionel Messi away from Inter Miami and into the Middle East.

TEAMtalk understands that the PIF (Public Investment Fund) have tabled an eye-watering proposal to Messi’s camp, echoing the blockbuster deal that brought Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr.

That offer – which includes a staggering signing-on fee and wages rivalling Ronaldo’s – has been formally presented to Jorge Messi, Leo’s father and long-time agent.

Sources indicate that talks between PIF representatives and Jorge have already taken place, with the aim of hammering out a package too lucrative to ignore.

Of the clubs under PIF’s umbrella, Al Hilal have emerged as frontrunners in the Messi chase. TEAMtalk revealed on May 31 that Saudi talks were on for Messi, and now they’re pushing again.

While a final destination hasn’t been locked in should the Argentine agree to the switch, Al Hilal – now managed by Simone Inzaghi – have shown the clearest intent to bring the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to the Saudi top flight.

Messi, 38, is currently focused on Inter Miami’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign, but PIF are working hard to try and thrash out a deal.

Lionel Messi makes 2026 World Cup aim

Despite the ongoing contact, PIF’s ambitious move for Messi isn’t straightforward.

While Jorge Messi is believed to be receptive to the Saudi approach – particularly given the financial firepower behind it – Leo himself is currently content at Inter Miami, where he remains under contract until the end of the year.

The MLS outfit are eager to keep hold of their marquee man and have opened talks over a new deal. However, progress has been slow, and the Saudi offer now looms large as a serious alternative.

Messi’s priority is to have a stable project at least until the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA. For this reason, at least for now, he would like to continue playing in the United States and stay settled until then.

No final decision has been made. The parties will meet again soon to continue discussions.

What’s clear is that Messi will choose the option that gives him long-term stability, before his last major international tournament with Argentina.

