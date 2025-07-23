AC Milan are set to open talks with goalkeeper Mike Maignan over a new contract, TEAMtalk understands, after the Italian club successfully staved off interest from Chelsea.

The 30-year-old France international had agreed personal terms with Chelsea before the FIFA Club World Cup, but the Blues were unable to get a deal over the line.

Milan stood firm on their £20million valuation of Maignan and Chelsea weren’t willing to go that high, having multiple bids rejected for the shot-stopper.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 22 that Chelsea have now fully left the race, with Enzo Maresca deciding to put his full trust in Robert Sanchez, who had an impressive CWC.

Now, we understand that Milan are preparing to open talks with Maignan over a new contract, as his current deal expires next summer.

The world-class goalkeeper is open to penning fresh terms with Milan if the salary offer meets his expectations, opening the door to a new long-term deal with the Rossoneri.

Maignan signed for Milan in 2021 and has made 163 appearances to date for the Italian giants, keeping 59 clean sheets in the process, helping his side to win one Serie A title in 2021/22.

AC Milan’s priority is new additions

For now, TEAMtalk understands that Milan’s full focus is on new additions. The club wants to complete the squad first, with a right-back, midfielder, and striker still on the list as main priorities.

Only after the summer window closes will the Rossoneri focus fully on Maignan’s future.

However, Milan don’t want to wait too long. Once the squad is settled, Maignan’s renewal, with his contract now having less than 12 months remaining, will be a top priority.

There is optimism that both sides can find an agreement, especially now that the tension from the Chelsea interest has cooled.

Maignan remains a key player for Milan, and keeping him would be a strong signal for the club’s long-term project under new manager Massimiliano Allegri.

His decision to stay will also see the experienced keeper retain the armband with the Rossoneri.

Discussing his decision to remain at the San Siro, Allegri confirmed earlier this month: “Maignan remains the captain and is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe,” Allegri said. “I am very happy he decided to stay.”

