One of MLS’ most exciting youngsters, Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna, could move to European football with clubs from Spain and Italy chasing his signature.

The 21-year-old United States international has already notched eight goals and two assists this season, impressing fans and coaches alike, and attracting the interest of multiple sides.

Luna was also named MLS Young Player of the Year 2024, an award previously won by Ricardo Pepi, who later moved to PSV, and Thiago Almada, who made the jump to Europe with Lyon before joining Atletico Madrid. This recognition confirms Luna’s growing reputation as one of the league’s brightest prospects.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Celta Vigo, Espanyol, Parma, Girona, Hellas Verona, and Parma are all interested in signing Luna.

Luna, who plays as a left-midfielder or centre-midfielder, has earned himself a new call-up from USMNT (United States Men’s National Team) manager Mauricio Pochettino – who likes the player a lot – for upcoming international players.

Luna was one of the standout players for the United States in this summer’s Gold Cup, and the New York Times recently dedicated a full page to highlighting his skills and rising profile.

With only a few days left before the European transfer window closes, a move for Luna is complicated, but not impossible…

READ MORE 👉 Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

USMNT star in line for big European switch

Luna is contracted with Real Salt Lake until December 2028, and limited non-EU slots in Spain and Italy make a transfer difficult in such a short period of time.

However, the LaLiga and Serie A suitors mentioned remain interested and are monitoring the situation closely – with a view to returning for Luna in the January transfer, if a move isn’t possible in the coming days.

Clubs hope to act early to secure his signature and avoid a further increase in his value.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup on home soil, Luna’s profile could rise even higher, giving European clubs even more reason to keep a close eye on the promising young midfielder.

His performances could make him one of the most sought-after MLS talents in the near future.

RANKED 🤑 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Eze to Arsenal in top 10