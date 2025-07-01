Noni Madueke could be on his way out of Chelsea

Arsenal have reportedly acted on their interest in Chelsea star Noni Madueke by sending the winger a contract offer, and he could be followed out of Stamford Bridge by another forward this summer.

Enzo Maresca will be able to use a new-look attack in the Premier League next season, with Estevao Willian set to join Chelsea after his adventure with Palmeiras at the Club World Cup. The Brazilian will get to show Chelsea what he is all about when the two sides face each other in the Club World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Chelsea have also brought in Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and agreed deals for both Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens.

Delap will provide Nicolas Jackson with competition at centre-forward, while Pedro will replace Christopher Nkunku as Chelsea’s versatile forward. Gittens will replace Jadon Sancho at left wing, with Estevao set to compete for a starting spot on the right flank.

There could be yet more changes to Chelsea’s forward line this summer, too. The fact Estevao has arrived to battle Pedro Neto at right wing has opened the door for Madueke to leave west London.

TEAMtalk revealed in April that Chelsea are open to selling Madueke for the right price this summer.

The Englishman has been shortlisted by Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s side have now taken steps to secure his signing.

As per Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have ‘submitted an offer to Madueke’.

He ‘could leave Chelsea’ during the current transfer window and ‘talks have started’ over a shock move to rivals Arsenal.

Madueke is ‘one of several top profiles Arsenal are assessing’ as they look to bolster their winger ranks. Plettenberg adds that the Gunners are ‘still considering’ a move for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo, too.

Chelsea paid PSV £30m for Madueke and recent reports have suggested they would want £50m before selling. It remains to be seen if Arsenal would agree to such a price tag.

Nicolas Jackson could leave Chelsea too

Jackson is another player Chelsea have supposedly slapped a £50m price tag on. The Athletic report that the striker was previously deemed ‘untouchable’ at Chelsea, but that is no longer the case.

Chelsea chiefs are considering selling Jackson following the arrivals of Delap and Pedro.

Chelsea have always stood by the fact Jackson has great potential, but they have become frustrated with him after his latest red card against Flamengo at the Club World Cup.

The 24-year-old does not seem to be coping well with the idea that either Delap or Pedro could take his place and a summer sale is now a firm possibility.

The Athletic back up what Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported on June 21, with Jackson no longer a guaranteed member of the Chelsea squad.

Jackson has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United, but it is Juventus and Napoli who are more likely to come forward with offers.

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has also slammed the Senegalese, claiming he ‘should not be at Chelsea’.

Returning to Madueke, David Ornstein has revealed Arsenal’s ideal attacking signing this summer as they plot a remarkable triple deal.

