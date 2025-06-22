Paul Pogba is set to return to football following a lengthy ban, with the ex-Manchester United star on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Monaco, despite rival interest from Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year is available on a free transfer after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Italian giants Juventus last year.

Pogba, who left Man Utd in the summer of 2022, was handed a doping ban in February last year, with his four-year suspension cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Frenchman has been linked with a return to Old Trafford and even a move to rivals Manchester City, but now looks set to return to Ligue 1 in an eye-catching development.

Pogba also had interest from the Saudi Pro League, but he has opted to play in Europe instead as he looks to prove himself at the highest level again.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Pogba will join Monaco on a contract until 2027, after the player and club reached a ‘financial agreement.’

Aouna’s report was backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who posted on X: “AS Monaco are closing in on deal to sign Paul Pogba as free agent, here we go soon!

“Final details being sorted then deal done for French midfielder back in action after long ban. Two year contract ready.”

Interestingly, ESPN claim that Pogba turned down a ‘major deal’ from a Saudi Arabian club, suggesting that he could’ve got a higher wage in the Gulf State.

He is expected to join Adi Hutter’s Monaco side in the near future, where he will compete with the likes of Denis Zakaria, Lamine Camara and Soungoutou Magassa for a starting spot.

It will be interesting to see if Pogba can still make a big impact in high-level football after a lengthy absence. He has kept himself fit through individual training, and is set to join Monaco for the pre-season.

IN FOCUS: Pogba’s form since 2018 World Cup win

Pogba’s talent was plain to see, but things have gone downhill for him since guiding France to their World Cup triumph in Russia more than six years ago – when he was 25.