Fulham have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Cottagers have made contact with the player’s representatives to discuss a potential transfer.

Sources indicate that Chelsea are eager to offload the 30-year-old England international, setting a £20million (€23m / $27m) asking price—a figure considered a bargain by several clubs. Despite rival interest, Fulham believe they hold a significant advantage in securing Sterling’s signature, as the player is keen to remain in London.

Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 for £47.5m, has struggled to replicate his prolific form at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling’s role at Chelsea has diminished under their new management, as he spent last season on loan at Arsenal and only managed one goal in 28 matches for the Gunners.

Sterling has now returned to Chelsea, but his departure seems increasingly likely as the Blues are looking to streamline their squad and reduce their wage bill.

The £20m fee has attracted interest from multiple clubs, but Fulham’s proximity to Sterling’s London base makes them a compelling destination.

Marco Silva’s side see Sterling as a marquee addition to bolster their attacking options. His pace, experience, and versatility could complement Fulham’s dynamic style, offering a proven Premier League performer to elevate their ambitions.

The club’s recent progress under Silva, coupled with their stable environment, appeals to Sterling, who is open to the move. Discussions with his camp are at an early stage, but sources state that Fulham are optimistic about finalising a deal before the transfer window closes.

The potential transfer represents a coup for Fulham, who are looking to make a statement in the Premier League. However, competition from other suitors could complicate matters, with Sterling’s wage demands also a factor.

For Chelsea, the sale would provide financial flexibility to pursue their own targets. As negotiations progress, Fulham are confident they can land him, hopeful that Sterling’s flair could light up Craven Cottage.

Chelsea exodus ramping up

Sterling looks set to become the latest attacker to leave Chelsea. They have already sent Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United and sold Noni Madueke to Arsenal.

Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku are also up for sale, while Nicolas Jackson is no longer untouchable.

TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Bayern Munich are intensifying efforts to sign Nkunku, who has said yes to the move.

Jackson is of interest to Man Utd and a swap deal could soon be discussed.

Sources informed us on July 16 that Sterling is among eight unwanted players Chelsea are trying to move on.

