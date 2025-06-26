Rangers are preparing for a significant squad overhaul this summer, with sources confirming that the club has accepted the likely departure of striker Hamza Igamane.

Ligue 1 side Lille are aggressively pursuing the forward, leaving Rangers to focus on securing replacements to maintain their attacking depth. The Ibrox club has identified Croatian striker Matija Frigan as a prime target to fill the potential void.

Selling Igamane would see the club acting on its recruitment policy of buying talent at a low price and selling for big profit. Sources state Igamane is keen on the move to the Ligue 1 side.

As TEAMtalk revealed on May 14, Marseille are also admirers of Igamane, but Lille – set to lose their own top star in Jonathan David – are currently in the driving seat for the Morocco international.

Westerlo striker Frigan, currently valued at £6.5 million, is enthusiastic about joining Rangers, drawn by the prospect of playing for a historic club and competing in European competitions.

Sources indicate that a deal could be structured with a lower initial fee, with add-ons taking the total to the asking price, making the transfer financially viable for Rangers.

The 22-year-old’s pace, finishing, and work rate have impressed the Gers’ recruitment team, who see him as a long-term asset.

READ MORE 🔵 Rangers target ambitious move for Liverpool left-back – sources

Rangers preparing for double exit

The potential sale of Igamane isn’t the only striker departure Rangers are planning for. Greek side AEK Athens are in talks to sign Cyril Dessers, with the Nigerian forward also attracting interest elsewhere.

Should both Igamane and Dessers leave, Rangers are determined to sign two new strikers to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming Scottish Premiership and European campaigns.

Manager Russell Martin is said to be keen to see numerous reinforcements to ensure the team remains competitive on all fronts.

Frigan’s potential arrival would be a statement of intent, with the young forward eager to make his mark at Ibrox.

Frigan signed for Westerlo from Croatian side HNK Rijeka in 2023 and has made 72 appearances for the club so far, notching 19 goals and five assists.

As negotiations progress, Rangers fans will be watching closely to see how the club navigates this busy transfer window. So far there has been no club-to-club contact with Westerlo, but sources suggest Rangers are keeping in toe with his entourage.

With Lille’s pursuit of Igamane intensifying and a bid imminent, plus AEK’s interest in Dessers heating up, Rangers will act swiftly to secure a replacements of equal or greater quality, aiming to maintain their firepower for a crucial season ahead.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window