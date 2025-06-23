Rangers are at risk of losing star striker Hamza Igamane, with Marseille and Lazio showing interest in signing the talented 22-year-old this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Igamane, who joined Rangers for a bargain £1.7m last summer, enjoyed a stellar debut season, netting 16 goals and providing three assists across all competitions for the Scottish side.

The Gers are set to step into a an exciting new era under new owners and manager Russell Martin, who has made clear he wants to keep hold of the club’s best players.

However, Rangers have set a £20m asking price for Igamane, and our understanding is this figure could potentially be negotiated.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed Marseille’s interest in Igamane on May 14 and the French side remain keen on the Moroccan international.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Marseille have been in contact with Igamane’s entourage since this winter – making it clear that they have a strong interest in bringing him to the club.

Marseille have since asked for new information, and this summer could be the right moment for them to make a concrete move and secure his signing.

Lazio also keen on Rangers forward

TEAMtalk understands that Lazio are also keen on Igamane as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer, under now returned manager Maurizio Sarri.

However, Lazio’s interest in Igamane is not as advanced as Marseille’s. Lazio have only made exploratory requests so far, gathering updated details about the forward as part of their wider search for attacking options.

Sarri’s side have not yet taken serious steps towards making an offer, but Igamane is certainly a name on their radar.

Several other clubs across Europe have also expressed interest in the striker, making this summer window an intriguing one for Igamane and his future.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk transfer insider Fletcher, Everton and West Ham are also admirers of Igamane, though the Premier League duo are yet to make any formal approaches.

It looks like the race for the Rangers forward is set to be one of the stories of the summer, with Marseille in particular primed to make a move.

