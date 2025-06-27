Lille are close to signing talented Rangers star Hamza Igamane, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk the Scottish side’s demands after an agreement was reached with the striker.

Igamane, who joined Rangers for a bargain £1.7m last summer, enjoyed a stellar debut season, netting 16 goals and providing three assists across all competitions for the Scottish side.

Russell Martin wants to keep the once-capped Moroccan international but Lille are now closing in on an agreement, while Rangers have already lined up a potential replacement.

Lille saw an opening bid of £14.5m rejected for Igamane. Now, they are poised to make a second offer, and TEAMtalk understands that £15-£16m, including potential add-ons, will be enough to seal a deal.

Sources have also confirmed that Igamane has reached an agreement in principle with Lille for a three-year contract. He could join the French club alongside veteran striker Olivier Giroud.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on May 12, Marseille are also admirers of Igamane and they too are considering launching a bid, though Lille are in the driving seat.

Igamane, 22, has the potential to explode on the European stage and Lille are pushing to bring him in to replace the in-demand Jonathan David, who will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Rangers eye TWO exciting strikers

With Igamane looking increasingly likely to leave, Rangers’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell has identified Westerlo striker Matija Frigan as a potential replacement, as TEAMtalk first revealed on June 11.

Frigan, currently valued at £6.5m, is enthusiastic about joining Rangers, drawn by the prospect of playing for a historic club and competing in European competitions.

He signed for Westerlo from Croatian side HNK Rijeka in 2023 and has made 72 appearances for the club so far, notching 19 goals and five assists.

Sources indicate that a deal for Frigan could be structured with a lower initial fee, with add-ons taking the total to the asking price, making the transfer financially viable for Rangers.

The 22-year-old’s pace, finishing, and work rate have impressed the Gers’ recruitment team, who see him as a long-term asset.

Rangers could, in fact, lose more than one striker this summer, with Cyriel Dessers attracting interest.

AEK Athens are in talks to sign Dessers, 30, with the Nigerian forward also attracting interest elsewhere.

Should both Igamane and Dessers leave, Rangers are determined to sign two new strikers to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming Scottish Premiership and European campaigns.

As we also revealed on June 11, Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman is also shortlisted and he is keen on joining Rangers this summer.

Manager Russell Martin is said to be keen to see numerous reinforcements to ensure the team remains competitive on all fronts.

