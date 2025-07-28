Feyenoord have set their sights on Rangers’ rising star Hamza Igamane as a potential replacement for winger Igor Paixao, who is the subject of serious interest from Leeds United.

Leeds have launched a £28million (€32.3m / $37.6m) bid, plus bonuses, for Brazilian star Paixao, and are pushing to finalise a deal as soon as possible.

Dutch giants Feyenoord are preparing a response to Leeds’ offer and have identified Igamane as a prime target in case Paixao departs. Recent reports in France suggest Leeds are ‘on the brink’ of a full agreement.

Igamane, 22, has impressed at Rangers, and his versatility and flair make him an attractive prospect for Feyenoord’s attacking setup.

TEAMtalk sources indicate that Feyenoord’s interest in Igamane is concrete, with the Rotterdam club viewing him as a direct fit for their system.

However, they face competition from Ligue 1 side Lille, who have also been tracking the young striker, as TEAMtalk first revealed on June 12.

Lille’s pursuit has his a snag, however, as their latest bid of £15million fell short of Rangers’ £20million valuation, giving Feyenoord a window of opportunity to make their move…

Rangers stand firm on Igamane asking price

Igamane agreed personal terms with Lille and is eager to take on a new challenge and test himself at the highest level possible. However, Rangers are standing firm on their £20million price tag and that has put the switch on hold.

Igamane’s future at Ibrox could also hinge on Rangers’ European prospects. TEAMtalk sources close to the player suggest that he would be content to remain in Glasgow for another season if the club secures Champions League football, offering him a platform to showcase his talents on Europe’s biggest stage.

The Moroccan forward’s performances have already drawn attention, with his strength, technical ability, and goal-scoring instinct earning praise in Scotland. He has had numerous stand out displays and has become a fan favourite at Rangers, notching 16 goals across all competitions last term – his first campaign in Scotland.

For Feyenoord, the potential departure of Paixao to Leeds could provide the financial muscle to meet Rangers’ demands, but they must act swiftly to fend off Lille and other suitors.

As the transfer window heats up, Igamane’s next move remains a key storyline, with his ambition and Rangers’ European fate likely to shape his decision. Rangers fans do not want to lose him but if he leaves he could help Rangers secure a new number nine in the coming weeks.

There is also the possibility of another Rangers striker, Cyriel Dessers, also being sold this summer, though his £30,000 per week wages are a stumbling block for suitors.

Martin’s side have shortlisted Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman and Westerlo’s Matija Frigan as potential options to fill the void, as previously reported. Turgeman, valued at £5million , is eager to join, but Maccabi’s high demands and their Champions League commitments could delay a deal. Frigan, priced at £6.5million, is another target, but Rangers must first offload either Dessers or Igamane to free up funds and squad space.

