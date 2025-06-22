Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing a highly-rated Serie A star who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United recently.

Los Blancos have already tied up a deal for Dean Huijsen this summer, to the tune of £50m, but Xabi Alonso still wants to sign another new centre-back in the coming weeks.

Alonso wants more competition for Huijsen, with Eder Militao injury-prone, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba past their best, and Raul Asencio another top prospect but lacking experience.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Roma have offered Madrid the chance to sign centre-back Evan Ndicka, with €40m (£34m / $46m) enough to secure his signature.

The 25-year-old joined from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and has made over 60 Serie A appearances, but could take on a new challenge.

“The offer has come directly from the sporting director of the Italian club,” claims journalist Javier Parra Pena.

“Ndicka, who has recent experience in the Bundesliga and Serie A, is a profile that is well-liked in [Madrid] and has been monitored by the technical department for several seasons. However, the current scenario seems not to favour this move.”

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho plots stunning Man Utd raid as three-club transfer battle erupts

Man Utd, Tottenham also keen on Roma ace

The report suggests that while Madrid are admirers of Ndicka, they are unlikely to prioritise the signing of the Ivorian international.

Spending close to £100m on two new centre-backs seems unlikely when Alonso still wants to strengthen in other areas – notably targeting a new, experienced striker.

This could give hope to Man Utd, who, as mentioned, have been linked with a move of their own for Roma star Ndicka.

Outlet RMC Sport claimed earlier this month that both Man Utd and Tottenham have made enquiries over a potential move for the centre-back.

That report also suggested a €40m price tag. Ndicka, for his part, will take his time to evaluate all proposals before making a decision on his next destination.

Ndicka created a record in the 2024/25 campaign, becoming the first Roma outfield player since the 20-team Serie A format began in 2004 to play every minute of all 38 league matches without getting substituted.

Claudio Ranieri managed Ndicka at Roma and described him as “phenomenal” and “a warrior” in May 2025, as quoted on SABC Sport.

He could be brought in to replace Victor Lindelof at Man Utd, who will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid wages: Top 11 highest-paid players on football’s biggest wage bill

Latest Real Madrid news

👉 Xabi Alonso made Ibrahima Konate promise as Real Madrid target ‘surprise’ Liverpool raid

👉 Man Utd tell Jorge Mendes £13m offer ready for ‘elite’ Real Madrid star

👉 Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to sign ‘anarchic’ Real Madrid midfielder to replace Thomas Partey

Real Madrid QUIZ: Two clubs before