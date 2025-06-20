The race to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande is hotting up, with European heavyweights Real Madrid now firmly in the frame alongside Premier League duo Newcastle United and Chelsea.

TEAMtalk understands that Los Blancos have been keeping close tabs on the highly-rated centre-back, with manager Xabi Alonso a keen admirer of Diomande’s defensive strength and ability to read the game.

The Spanish giants are looking to future-proof their defence, and the 21-year-old is firmly on their radar.

However, Madrid aren’t the only ones pushing hard for the Ivorian talent.

Newcastle have been tracking Diomande for months and view him as a key long-term piece of their Champions League puzzle.

Eddie Howe is desperate to add more steel and composure at the back, and Diomande fits the bill perfectly. Sources suggest the Magpies are considering testing Sporting’s resolve with a concrete bid.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also firmly in the mix. New boss Enzo Maresca is believed to be a huge fan and sees Diomande as one of the top defensive targets to bolster his backline.

READ MORE: Liverpool considering record-destroying Alexander Isak bid as Newcastle star says YES to Anfield switch

Newcastle, Chelsea chase Ousmane Diomande

While Sporting have stood firm on Diomande’s hefty release clause, which stands at €80m (£68.3m / $92.2m), Chelsea are exploring ways to structure a deal with performance-based bonuses that could bring the fee down.

Meanwhile, despite links with Crystal Palace, we understand that Madrid, Newcastle and Chelsea have shown the most concrete interest in Diomande, to date.

With Madrid now circling, the pressure is on. Sporting are braced for a bidding war – and Diomande’s next move could come down to who blinks first.

The youngster broke into Sporting’s first team in 2022/23 and has made 101 appearances for the Portuguese giants to date, helping his side to win two league titles.

Diomande has plenty of experience in the Champions League, and Europa League – another appealing aspect for his suitors – and he has the potential to improve further.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid wages: Top 11 highest-paid players on football’s biggest wage bill

Latest Real Madrid news

👉 Real Madrid REJECT £53m ‘unique’ star with Barcelona deal now ‘agreed’

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ Marcus Rashford to Real Madrid and get immediate response

👉 Real Madrid ‘call’ Liverpool to send six-word message about Ibrahima Konate

IN FOCUS: In-demand ace Ousmane Diomande