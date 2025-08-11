Roma are among four Italian clubs considering a move for Famalicao’s talented attacking midfielder Gustavo Sa, TEAMtalk understands, with his valuation revealed by sources.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in Portugal, having established himself as a key player for Famalicao since the 2023/24 campaign.

Sa captained Familicao to a 3-0 win in their Primeira Liga opener against Santa Clara on Sunday, delivering an outstanding performance.

He scored one goal and recorded impressive statistics: 100% shot accuracy, 100% successful take-ons, nine passes into the final third, three out of four successful long balls, five ball recoveries, and four out of seven ground duels won.

The Portuguese under-21 international’s style of play has been likened to that of legendary attacking midfielder Kaka, which is high praise indeed.

TEAMtalk understands that Roma, Atalanta, Fiorentina, and Como have all shown concrete interest in Sa and are actively following his progress.

Famalicao values him at around €15 million (£13m / $17,5m), but the club is open to negotiating in order not to block his development.

This could make him an attractive target for Serie A sides looking for young quality in the attacking phase.

With his vision, technical ability, and growing reputation, Sa is expected to be one of the most talked-about names in the Italian transfer market this August.

