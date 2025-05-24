Chelsea step aside as Liverpool get £60m striker boost

Chelsea are not actively moving for Brighton & Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, according to a transfer insider, which aids Liverpool as they look to add him to their attacking ranks.

Pedro has shown at Brighton that he has the ability to play for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. Indeed, the striker has managed 10 goals and seven assists in 30 matches this campaign and has established himself as one of Brighton’s best players since joining from Watford in summer 2023.

Brighton broke their transfer record when paying Watford £30million for Pedro, but the move was a masterclass as they could soon double their money on him.

In recent weeks, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all expressed interest in Pedro. This has prompted Brighton to give him a £60m price tag.

It was claimed on Friday that Chelsea are readying a £50m bid to try and get the jump on their rivals by landing the Brazilian first.

But according to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have decided against stepping up their interest in Pedro and ‘are not exploring a deal’.

Instead, the fight looks set to go down to Liverpool and Newcastle.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on May 16 that Liverpool are serious about moving for Pedro, having identified him as a possible replacement for Darwin Nunez.

The Premier League champions are open to selling Nunez amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Napoli and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool view Pedro as a more reliable goalscorer than the Uruguayan and believe he could take their forward line to the next level.

Liverpool know Brighton are tough negotiators but are ready to move decisively to try and forge an agreement, we understand.

Joao Pedro could join Liverpool after Chelsea decision

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that Pedro is free to leave Brighton as long as their asking price is met.

The 23-year-old is ‘open’ to departing Brighton as he aims to test himself out in the Champions League.

With a move for Pedro seemingly no longer on the cards, Chelsea could sign either Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap or Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig instead.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are growing in confidence they can snare Delap.

The English ace no longer sees Manchester United as a viable option after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, which means they will go without European football next term.

