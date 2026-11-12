Arsenal in pole position for on-fire Bournemouth ace worth £50m – not Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi is not the only Bournemouth striker to have wowed Arsenal, as the Gunners and Manchester City have been described as the ‘leading contenders’ for Evanilson.

Arsenal remain in the market for a centre-forward to replace Viktor Gyokeres, as well as a left winger following the summer departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. Christos Tzolis arrived in north London during the summer, but Mikel Arteta wants extra competition on the left side of attack.

In recent months, all the news has been about Kroupi potentially making a blockbuster switch to Arsenal.

But according to the Daily Briefing, his team-mate Evanilson is emerging as a transfer target for the reigning Premier League champions.

The Brazilian’s ‘tremendous form’ has seen Arsenal and City express interest in his services, setting up a potential ‘battle’ between the two English giants.

Other clubs are monitoring Evanilson, but it is Arsenal and City who are best-placed to sign him as things stand.

Bournemouth made a statement in the transfer market in August 2024 when they paid Porto a club-record £40m for Evanilson. The transfer has proven to be a masterstroke, as the 27-year-old is a great finisher.

Evanilson has scored in each of his last five league appearances, helping Bournemouth to move up to seventh in the table.

The report adds that Bournemouth will demand at least €60m (£50m) for Evanilson in order to make a profit when selling him.

Given his current form, it would not be a surprise if that price tag rose to £60m or higher.

As mentioned previously, Kroupi is another target for Arsenal. Arteta loves the fact the 20-year-old can shine as either a centre-forward or left winger.

We confirmed on November 3 that Kroupi is flattered by Arsenal’s interest. However, Bournemouth insist they want to keep him for the full campaign, meaning Arsenal may have to postpone talks until next summer.

Evanilson, Kroupi on Arsenal radar

Bournemouth sources have also shut down the notion he might have a release clause in his contract. Arsenal have been quoted £80-100m to complete a deal for Kroupi.

On Wednesday, we revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are going big in their pursuit of Kroupi and could launch a player-plus-cash bid to try and beat Arsenal to his signature.

Intriguingly, Arsenal are also keen on a third Bournemouth star, central midfielder Alex Scott.

It emerged earlier on Thursday that Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Chelsea in making an enquiry for Scott, who will cost around £100m in January.

But Arsenal will wait until next summer before making an official move, whereas Liverpool and Chelsea are preparing to swoop for the Englishman this winter.

If Scott stays at the Vitality Stadium until the end of the season, then a switch to Arsenal could become more likely.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has discussed Arsenal’s interest in Julian Alvarez and Martin Zubimendi’s possible exit.