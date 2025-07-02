Sunderland have stolen a march on Leeds for the second and third time in this summer’s window after striking impressive agreements to sign both Noah Sadiki AND Djordje Petrovic.

The promoted sides are looking to substantially strengthen their squads ahead of the challenge of establishing themselves back among the Premier League; Leeds United returning after a two-year absence, while Sunderland are back in the big time for the first time since 2017. And having seen the last six sides winning their way back among the elite all suffering an immediate return, the two clubs know they will have their work cut out simply avoiding the drop.

Naturally, clubs expected to be fighting at the wrong end of the table are often linked with similar players. As such, it was advantage Sunderland over the weekend when they agreed a deal for talented Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra in a deal worth just north of a club-record £30m (€34.7m, $41m) fee.

The Senegal star has since wrapped up his move, signing a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds had earlier seen an offer worth around £22m (€25.5m, $30m) rejected by the Ligue 1 side.

Now, Regis Le Bris’ side have stolen Leeds’ thunder again, this time twice over, having agreed deals for two more of their confirmed targets in Union St. Gilloise midfielder Sadiki and Chelsea keeper Petrovic.

Reports in Belgium claimed Leeds saw a £11m (€12.7m, $15m) bid for Sadiki rejected earlier this week, but Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri now reports that the Black Cats have reached an agreement worth around €17m (£14.7m, $20m).

In a further post on X, Tavolieri revealed ‘Noah Sadiki’s medical tests will take place at the American hospital in Paris. [Sunderland sporting director] Florent Ghisolfi’s already on site, in the French capital.’

The Black Cats, though, are not done there and Tavolieri has also revealed that an agreement to bring Petrovic to the Stadium of Light from Chelsea has also been agreed….

Sunderland to sign Petrovic to challenge Anthony Patterson

Per the reporter, Chelsea are to receive a €25m (£21.6m, $29.4m) fee for Petrovic, after the Serbian starred on loan last season for Strasbourg.

Tavolieri revealed: ‘Sunderland AFC aren’t done yet today! Newly-promoted side are close to finalising the signing of Chelsea FC goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on a five-year deal. Deal worth around €25m.’

The 25-year-old, capped seven times by Serbia, impressed while with Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg last season. That form had attracted the attentions of Leeds, who we revealed back in March was emerging as a target for them ahead of their anticipated return to the Premier League.

And while they did not make a move, the 25-year-old had continued to be linked and with his pathway into the Chelsea first-team well and truly blocked.

That has opened the door for the Black Cats to pounce and a deal will see him reunite with Diarra on Wearside.

His arrival will also threaten homegrown Anthony Patterson’s reign as Sunderland’s No.1. A key figure in their return to the Premier League, the North Shields-born stopper has racked up 168 appearances for the club, including 50, 46 and 45 over the last three seasons.

Leeds transfer latest: £50m Chelsea star linked; Germany midfielder eyed

The consolation for Leeds is that neither Petrovic nor Sadiki may not have been their top choices.

As far as a new midfielder is concerned, the Whites have been strongly linked with a towering Germany international midfielder by multiple sources in the last 48 hours. A deal, though, will not come cheap.

Meanwhile, Leeds are ready to follow up on the capture of Sebastiaan Bornauw on Tuesday by pressing the accelerator on possible deals for two of the biggest transfer needs in Daniel Farke’s squad – with an Angers goalkeeper and a £50m Chelsea man both in their sights.

And finally, Real Madrid’s stance on a bright attacking star linked with Leeds has come to light, amid reports the Whites were ready to offer a fee worth around £17m (€20m) for the dynamic young striker.

Djordje Petrovic’s impressive stats for Strasbourg