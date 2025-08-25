MLS sides Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City are lining up a move for 22-year-old striker Filip Vecheta in the next transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The MLS summer window closed last Thursday (August 21), but some teams that are now one step away from being out of the play-off race are starting to plan for when the next window opens, in late January next year.

We understand that Vecheta, who plays for Czech club MFK Karvina, has been identified as a target by Houston Dynamo and Kansas City.

The 22-year-old, who has represented the Czech Republic at under-21s level, enjoyed a strong 2024/25 season, notching 13 goals in 26 league appearances.

Vecheta’s form captured the attention of multiple sides, and the two MLS clubs have asked for updated information on his situation and are expected to continue monitoring him.

While the winter window is still months away, Houston Dynamo and Kansas City have made their interest clear and could move when the window reopens.

Vecheta’s age and proven scoring ability make him an appealing target for teams looking to rebuild and strengthen their attacking options.

Given Vecheta’s potential and international experience, he is a name to watch closely as MLS sides prepare early for 2026.

