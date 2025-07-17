Saudi dealmakers are considering a jaw-dropping bid for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior as his contract negotiations with the LaLiga club drag on, per reports.

The Brazilian left-winger is one of, if not the most important player in Xabi Alonso’s squad, and the Saudi Pro League’s chief negotiators are keen to make him their next poster boy.

Vinicius Jr, 25, has made clear publicly that he is keen to stay at Real Madrid, and has held talks over a contract extension at the Bernabeu. His current deal expires in 2027.

However, a new deal is yet to be signed and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for talkSPORT, Saudi dealmakers could test Real Madrid’s resolve with a WORLD RECORD €350million (£302m / $406m) bid, surpassing the £200m Paris Saint-Germain paid to Barcelona in August 2017 by a huge margin.

Madrid are said to be ‘calm’ about the situation, despite a ‘lack of progress’ in contract talks. Saudi, on the other hand, are reportedly willing to pay Vinicius ‘around €1bn (£864m, $1.2bn), including bonuses, across a proposed five-year contract sent in writing as a non-binding bid.’

The Brazilian international is open to joining a Saudi club ‘at some point in his career’, and the SPL are willing to be patient, with their aim being to strike a deal ‘within the next three years.’

Whether they can get him this summer is still unclear, but it would be very interesting to see how Madrid respond if they do receive a formal offer of €350m.

Al-Ahli in frame to sign Vinicius Jr

Jacobs’ report adds that the club earmarked for Vinicius Jr is Al-Ahli, who already boast players such as Ivan Toney, Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez.

While the quartet are certainly big names, they are not in the same bracket as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, who play for rival clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Al-Ahli will grow in confidence the longer Vinicius Jr’s new contract with Madrid remains unsigned. The Saudi interest also gives the winger a powerful bargaining chip in negotiations with Los Blancos.

He broke into Madrid’s first team back in 2018 and has played a major role in their success, helping them to win 14 major trophies, including three LaLiga titles and two Champions League titles.

Vini has notched 106 goals and 83 assists in 322 games for Madrid and would undoubtedly be Saudi’s biggest statement signing since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2023.

