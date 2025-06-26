Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga could snub a Premier League return this summer, with a move overseas in the pipeline amid interest from Wolves and Sunderland, sources have explained to TEAMtalk.

The Millwall centre-back continues to attract strong interest, with his bargain £1.2m release clause alerting a number of clubs higher up the food chain that the Lions, who finished eighth in the 2024/25 Championship season.

And we can confirm that Wolves and newly-promoted Sunderland have former Tottenham centre-half Tanganga, one of last season’s star performers in the Championship, on their radar.

We understand that an unnamed Bundesliga team are pushing, while clubs in France and Turkey are also keen on a player that Millwall are now resigned to losing.

However, it’s believed the fixed price clause can only be activated by Premier League clubs, leaving Tanganga’s preference to move abroad not such a simple equation.

If Tanganga does opt for Europe, the south Londoners, though, can command a bigger figure rather than the cut-price clause that can be triggered by English clubs.

The race for the defender is heating up and everything points towards him leaving Millwall this summer.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s record signing as Liverpool, Sunderland transfers this summer make cut

Wolves, Sunderland eye bargain centre-back signing

Tanganga, 26, has kick-started his career at The Den.

He had been tipped for the top after emerging through Spurs’ academy and being given his first-team break by Jose Mourinho, but never really nailed down a regular spot before joining German club Augsburg on loan.

But it was Millwall, where he joined on loan and then permanently on a free after leaving Spurs, where he has found his most consistent form.

Tanganga has made 61 appearances for Millwall so far, notching four goals in the process.

At just over £1m, Tanganga would prove a steal for Premier League clubs wanting experience in their ranks with his future still up in the air.

Wolves are looking to bolster their backline, as are Sunderland, who see Tanganga as a strong physical presence alongside Dan Ballard with Chris Mepham returning to Bournemouth following last season’s loan spell.

Mepham is still likely to leave but a Championship move rather than a full-time return to Wearside looks the more likely at the stage for the Welshman.

Leeds United were also linked with a move to bring Tangaga to Elland Road this summer, though Daniel Farke’s priority focus was always Jaka Bijol and the interest in the Millwall man was quickly sidelined once a deal for the Udinese star started gathering momentum.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Premier League transfers of all time: Liverpool star Florian Wirtz overtakes Chelsea duo