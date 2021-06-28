Offer imminent as Liverpool transfer profit plan for star gets instant taker

Liverpool are willing to sell Xherdan Shaqiri this summer if the right offer comes in, with one club reportedly preparing a transfer bid.

The 29-year-old moved to Anfield from Stoke after the Potters’ relegation in the summer of 2018. While he arrived as a squad player, he has produced some standout moments of his own. Specifically, he played a starring role to help Liverpool beat Barcelona and reach the Champions League final.

Overall, though, Shaqiri has struggled for minutes due to his rank in the squad and various injuries.

As a result, he has entertained links with a move away from Jurgen Klopp’s side for some time. New Roma boss Jose Mourinho reportedly has transfer interest.

According to the Liverpool Echo, however, Lazio – who have also had previous links – have rejoined the hunt.

While they withdrew their interest last summer, though, the landscape looks different this time.

Switzerland international Shaqiri has raised his profile significantly with his performances at Euro 2020.

He notched an assist in the opener against Wales, before becoming his country’s outright top goalscorer in major tournaments with a brace against Turkey.

The Liverpool Echo claims that Lazio will submit their opening transfer offer once Switzerland’s participation at Euro 2020 is over.

The sum the Serie A side will initially offer remains unclear. However, Liverpool want ‘at least’ £13million, the price they paid Stoke in 2018.

Indeed, that could mean profit if sporting director Michael Edwards can negotiate successfully. Edwards will reportedly use the fact that Shaqiri has two years left on his contract to demand £13million.

Should a move to Lazio not materialise, though, a ‘number of European clubs’ are monitoring his situation, the newspaper adds.

Nevertheless, Liverpool and Lazio have a strong business relationship; Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto have both made the move to Rome in recent times.

Liverpool could accept transfer exits

The Liverpool Echo adds that the Reds do not see selling Shaqiri as a priority for raising transfer funds.

However, they will let him go if he shows a desire to leave and a suitable transfer offer arrives.

The same applies to fellow fringe attackers Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

