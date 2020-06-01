Paper Talk: Man Utd launch opening £50m bid for dream attacking addition

Manchester United are to make an official opening bid for one of their top summer targets, while Juventus have offered Chelsea three stars as part of their efforts to sign Jorginho, according to Monday’s transfer gossip.

MAN UTD KEEN ON DEAL FOR KAI HAVERTZ

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen – with a report claiming the Red Devils are to launch an opening offer of £50m.

Havertz was already high on United’s wanted list, but an electric start upon the resumption of the Bundesliga has seen the 20-year-old net five goals in four games – and see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interest spike.

As per The Sun, United are willing to submit an opening £50m bid to Leverkusen for Havertz in an effort to get in there before their fellow suitors.

According to the paper, Solskjaer wants to bring Havertz in to play on the left hand side of their front three, with another target Jadon Sancho coming in on the right and Marcus Rashford operating through the middle.

However, United fully expect their opening gambit to be rejected and may need to raise their bid to nearer the £80m mark before they will tempt Bayer to sell.

The player is also well aware of the growing interest in him and he was giving little away when questioned over transfer speculation recently.

“I do not like to say, of course, that there is a lot of speculation,” the 20-year-old said. “I’m concentrating on this season and will see what happens afterwards.

“I am very grateful to Leverkusen and I don’t want to mess it up in any way.”

Nonetheless, it’s claimed Solskjaer believes Havertz could become a huge player for United and they have hope he could be swayed to move after this admission from the player earlier in the season.

Havertz now has 15 notches in all competitions for Leverkusen this season and recently became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to hit 35 career goals in the competition.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Chelsea have been offered one of Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa or Adrien Rabiot in a straight swap deal for Maurizio Sarri favourite Jorginho (Daily Express)

Chelsea lead Paris Saint-Germain to sign Porto’s Brazilian left-back Alex Telles (Daily Express)

Manchester United have failed to agree a loan extension for Odion Ighalo (The Sun)

Premier League clubs will discuss proposals for the introduction of official water breaks this week (The Sun)

Arsenal initially wanted Manchester United’s Anthony Martial in return for Alexis Sanchez but had to settle for Henrik Mkhitaryan instead, it has been revealed (The Sun)

Bayern Munich have again risked the wrath of Manchester City by reigniting their public pursuit of Leroy Sane (The Sun)

RB Leipzig striker and Liverpool target Tino Werner has made a clear decision on his future in transfer talks, says Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio. Ausiollo said the German “would not come to us” (Daily Star)

Arsenal are the favourites to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, but face competition from Juventus (Daily Star)

Manchester United believe agent Mino Raiola is the only person who wants Paul Pogba to leave the club in the summer, amid links with Real Madrid and Juventus (The Times)

Brighton are making an ambitious bid to trademark the word ‘Albion’ in a move designed to protect supporters against fake merchandise (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham are holding training sessions at the London Stadium as manager David Moyes gets his players used to playing in front of no supporters (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs will be asked to approve the broadcast of crowd noise from the FIFA 20 video game at their next meeting on Thursday (Daily Mail)

Referees and assistants are being given refresher courses on Zoom by the PGMOL amid concern of rustiness once the Premier League season restarts on June 17 (Daily Mail)

A number of Premier League clubs face a race against time to ensure their stadiums comply with new biosecure regulations being considered by top-flight officials (Daily Mail)

Lille have already received multiple offers for striker Victor Osimhen this summer but it will take a fee close to the £72m Arsenal paid for Nicolas Pepe last summer to land him, insists owner Gerard Lopez (Daily Mail)

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers could yet play home European games this season as a result of the government’s relaxing of quarantine rules for elite sport (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona will seek a £9m loan fee from any Premier League club for Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The 27-year-old has an asking price of £71m (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid reportedly tried to enlist Sergio Ramos to help sign Harvey Elliott last summer, but the Liverpool fan did not want to meet the man who injured Mohamed Salah (Daily Mirror)

Lazio could try to tempt Aaron Hickey to Serie A – after watching him before lockdown (The Scottish Sun)

Oliver Bozanic and Steven MacLean will lead a 15-player exodus at Hearts (The Scottish Sun)