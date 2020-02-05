Manchester United are expected to bid farewell to goalkeepers Sergio Romero and Lee Grant this summer – but the Red Devils already have a solid plan in place to replace the duo.

Argentine Romero has impressed when called upon as David De Gea’s deputy since joining from Sampdoria in 2015, but according to The Sun is expected to secure a switch to LaLiga in the summer with both Villarreal and Real Sociedad both casting admiring glances his way.

The 96-times capped Argentine will have 12 months left on his deal at the end of the season, but is keen to play regular first-team football and it’s believed United will not stand in his way if a sizeable offer comes along, despite his incredible record of 35 clean sheets in 54 appearances for United.

A United source is quoted in the paper as saying: “Sergio Romero is happy at United but there is plenty of interest being shown in him.

“At one stage, he thought he might even have a shot at being No1, but that was before David renewed his contract late last year.

“There have already been discussions to look at who might be recruited if both of them go. That’s what’s likely to happen.”

Grant, meanwhile, has served as the club’s third-choice shot-stopper for the past two seasons having arrived from Stoke in a £1.5million deal.

The 37-year-old was brought in to allow United’s youngsters such as Dean Henderson to move out on loan, but his contract is due to expire and the report claims United will not be renewing it.

There have been no talks to extend his stay but United would want to sign a new third-choice keeper heading into next season; that despite signing 20-year-old Nathan Bishop from Southend in January.

Much of United’s thinking will depend on Henderson’s next step. The goalkeeper has excelled this season during a second season on loan at Sheffield United and looks a solid bet to go to Euro 2020 as one of England’s three goalkeepers along Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope.

Talks are already underway about him staying at Bramall Lane for a third season but it’s unlikely United will allow him to leave permanently and only another loan will sanctioned were he to stay with the Blades.

Should Henderson be allowed to stay, United will look to sign a new keeper to act as a No 2, with Joel Pereira, who has this season honed his skills on loan at Hearts, brought back as third choice.