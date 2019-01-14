Transfer request submitted as Chelsea take step closer to landing €36m star

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has submitted a transfer request in order to force through a move to Chelsea, reports in Italy claim.

Higuain has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, as ex-Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants to reunite with the Argentine.

Gattuso certainly fuelled these rumours after the 2-0 Coppa Italia win over Sampdoria on Saturday, admitting that he doesn’t know what will happen.

“When a player makes decisions, then it’s also difficult to convince him. You try. Right now, he’s a Milan player and we hold onto him tightly. I don’t know what will happen, we tell each other things face to face and I want this attitude from him,” he concluded.

According to Sky Italia, Higuain has now formally requested a move to Chelsea.

However, the operation will still not be straightforward since Higuain is on a €18million loan with obligation to buy at €36million.

The Rossoneri would first have to find a replacement for him this month too, as they would not let an important player leave without a valid alternative.

Alvaro Morata is said to be a potential option, and the report claims that Milan and Juve will meet in the next few days to discuss what to do.

