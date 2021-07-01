Transfer saga finally over as Man Utd confirm massive Jadon Sancho deal

Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils announced the news on their official website on Thursday afternoon. Indeed, they followed Dortmund, who announced the deal earlier in the day. The confirmation ends a transfer chase lasting over 12 months, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally has his man.

The club’s statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

“The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship.”

United have long had interest in the ex-Manchester City academy product. However, those links intensified last summer, following Sancho’s 40 goal contributions overall in 2019/20.

Nevertheless, Dortmund would not budge from their £108million valuation. Amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic, United refused to fork out such a fee.

Furthermore, the Red Devils missed the August 10 deadline Dortmund set for the deal to go through.

The Bundesliga giants did not set such a strict deadline this time round and the fact that Sancho had eaten into another year of his contract gave United further ground to rekindle interest.

Old Trafford football director John Murtough talked with Solskjaer soon after United’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

There, the pair reportedly discussed plans for one ‘mega-signing’ this summer; while Sancho will not cost £108million, he still boasts an €85million (£73million) fee.

What’s more, he will become the second most expensive Englishman behind Harry Maguire, who United signed two years ago from Leicester for £80m.

Sancho is currently at Euro 2020 with England, but has yet to play a minute at the tournament.

Despite the big-money signing of Sancho now confirmed, reports have linked United with another expensive arrival.

Varane linked with Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has had strong transfer links with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

The France international only has one year left on his deal but has reportedly told Madrid that he does not want to renew.

More recently, one journalist revealed his belief in United getting the transfer over the line.