A number of top Premier League clubs are in the market for a new left-back this summer, so TEAMtalk has matched up five quality performers with five clubs on the hunt for a new addition during the current window.

This summer is lining up to be one of the busiest ever in terms of Premier League ins and outs and in our latest Transfer Tracker feature we switch our focus to potential left-back signings.

Last time out we concentrated on goalkeepers but landing a naturally left-sided quality defensive option can be a tough task. Just look at England’s struggles to balance things on the left without having Luke Shaw available and trying to shoehorn the VERY right-footed Kieran Trippier into that position.

So, with that in mind, TEAMtalk is focusing on five teams we think will move for a new left-back this summer…

MAN CITY

City are not a team you immediately think of as needing a new left-back, especially given Pep’s love for playing centre-backs in that position, namely Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake. Rico Lewis can also slot in there given his versatility.

However, the expected sales of both Joao Cancelo and Sergio Gomez open the door for the addition of a natural left-back to come in and bolster an already strong City squad.

Gomez has been a target for Roma, but Spanish sides Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Sevilla are also keen while Cancelo impressed on loan at Barcelona last season and has been linked with a permanent £25.3million switch to the Camp Nou – if the Catalan giants can find the funds given their continued financial issues.

But in terms of who comes in, the likelihood is that the club look at a rotational player with more of an attacking threat – despite Gvardiol’s goalscoring antics at the end of last season.

Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri has been mentioned as a major target for Pep, although Liverpool are also in the mix for the Algeria international.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is another option and would certainly be a strong option for the reigning Premier League champions.

Indeed, we see this move as the likeliest City will make, although they will need to get Robinson’s rather lofty price tag of more than £50m down if they are to snap up the USA international.

ARSENAL

The expected sale of Kieran Tierney and the fact that Mikel Arteta appeared not to trust Oleksandr Zinchenko in some of the bigger games last season, suggests that the Gunners are ready to take the plunge on a new left-back.

Arteta is known to want another central midfielder and a striker through the door, but left-back is also a sneaky need after the Arsenal boss opted to play Poland international Jakub Kiwior and right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu in that position last season.

One player who is being continually linked with the north London club is Ajax star Jorrel Hato, who is capable of playing multiple positions across the backline.

The 18-year-old talent is already a full Netherlands international and is regarded as a real star of the future in his homeland.

Despite his tender age, Hato still played 44 games in all competitions for Ajax last term – although only 10 of those came in the left-back position.

However, he has been firmly earmarked as a player who could fill that role for Arsenal going forward. The fact he is under contract until 2028 though means that Ajax can demand a hefty fee for his signature.

Indeed, the teenager is currently valued at €30m on Transfermarkt, although Ajax will almost certainly look for more than that figure.

LIVERPOOL

An heir to Andrew Robertson will need to be found at some point going forward, so it’s perhaps no great surprise to see the Reds linked with left-backs given the Scotland skipper’s injury issues last season.

Shoulder and ankle problems restricted the 30-year-old to just 23 Premier League appearances last term, and with Kostas Tsimikas not really deemed good enough as a long-term successor, it makes sense to make that move in the next couple of windows to ease the pressure on Robertson’s body going forward – and also avoid having to play the right-footed Joe Gomez there.

Feyenoord’s Alex Grimaldo is an obvious target given his strong links to Arne Slot, but a much more likely option – given his Premier League experience – is Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Algeria international scored three goals and added two assists for Wolves in 38 appearances in all competitions last season.

He was being heavily linked with a switch to Anfield before Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving and it’s thought that nothing has changed regarding Liverpool’s interest.

Most recently, it was reported that Liverpool are ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for the 23-year-old, who Wolves are demanding around £38m for.

Another player who cannot be ruled out of the running though is Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori, who had an impressive Euro 2024 before Italy’s exit at the hands of Switzerland.

Despite being more of a centre-back by trade, Calafiori did start his career at left-back and is known to have a big admirer in the shape of Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes.

At this stage, however, Ait-Nouri appears the more logical option – given that he is already a consistent performer at Premier League level.

MAN UTD

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to bring in a new left-back this summer after continued issues with that position.

Indeed, Romano stated in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United want to bring in a new left-back this summer. They will be busy on this position in the upcoming transfer window because of too many injuries to Luke Shaw, while Tyrell Malacia has also been really unlucky with injuries, and the situation with Sergio Reguilon was not managed in the best way in the January transfer window.”

Shaw has not played a competitive game since February 18 and has arguably, but unluckily, turned into a liability for successive United managers since his arrival back in 2014.

Malacia, meanwhile, has only made 39 appearances for the club in total since signing in 2022 and missed the whole of last season after undergoing surgery to a serious knee injury last summer.

To that end, United need a reliable presence on the left and have been scouring the market to find just that.

Wolves man Ait-Nouri is also being linked with a switch to Old Trafford but is much more likely to end up at Anfield, but it’s another Premier League star who could be United-bound.

The Red Devils are well known to have monitored Bournemouth and Hungary star Milos Kerkez last season and very much liked what they saw.

Kerkez, 20, excelled in his maiden season in the Premier League following his £15.5m arrival from AZ Alkmaar and is now reported to be available for around £40m.

WEST HAM

Having sold full-back Ben Johnson to Ipswich and with Aaron Cresswell not getting any younger, there is every chance that the Hammers bring in a new left-back this smmer.

Yes, Johnson mainly played on the right side but has also filled in on the left, while Cresswell only featured in 18 games in total last season.

Italy international Emerson Palmieri was a consistent performer in that position last term but turns 30 in August and there is a feeling that Julen Lopetegui wants a younger option to challenge the former Chelsea man.

Step forward Ipswich star Leif Davis, who has been heavily linked with both West Ham and Newcastle, although the latter’s capture of Lewis Hall from Chelsea has likely ruled them out.

The 24-year-old former Leeds United man was simply sensational for Town last season as they secured promotion to the Premier League, recording a remarkable 21 assists in 43 Championship appearances.

There was even some speculation that he could have been a wildcard pick for England’s Euro 2024 squad, given Luke Shaw’s injury problems, but that was clearly too wild for the overly cautious Gareth Southgate.

Davis will be out of contract in the summer of 2025 so is unlikely to cost a fortune, and at almost six years younger than Emerson, could turn out to be a cracking piece of business for the Hammers.