Transfer Tracker: FIVE strikers set for big moves as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham all do business

TT looks at five strikers who could be on the move and five clubs in the need of a new No.9

With so many top Premier League clubs potentially looking to bring in a top-level striker during the remainder of the summer transfer window, TT has broken down five names and paired them with five clubs in a perfect match scenario.

Manchester United’s capture of Joshua Zirkzee has taken the Dutchman off the market and likely ruled the Red Devils out of making another splash at that position, given their needs to strengthen elsewhere and the fact they also already have Rasmus Hojlund on board.

However, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham remain the market for a new No.9, to name but a few, and it’s those clubs we’ve focused on in an updated strikers Transfer Tracker.

ARSENAL – Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

A move that may be tough to pull off after Villa qualified for the Champions League but one that could finally steer them past Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Having missed out to Manchester United in the race to sign Bologna frontman Joshua Zirkzee, the Gunners remain firmly in the hunt to sign a new No.9 this summer.

Both Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gygokeres have also proved too expensive, leaving Edu and Mikel Arteta to target other options – one of which could well be Ollie Watkins.

The England forward had a sensational campaign for Villa last time around, netting 27 times in 53 games for his club during the 2023/24 season.

Watkins then exploded onto the big stage in Germany when he netted England’s late winner against the Netherlands in the semi-finals at Euro 2024.

He looked lively again when replacing Harry Kane with 30 minutes remaining in Berlin but it wasn’t to be for the Three Lions as Spain netted a late winner of their own to lift the trophy.

But for Watkins, those small sample sizes showed exactly what the 28-year-old is all about in terms of his movement, pace and finishing ability.

Indeed, former Arsenal defender William Gallas believes the Villa man would be a perfect addition to the Arsenal starting XI and feed off the supply line from Martin Odegaard.

Watkins will not come cheap though, with his current value on Transfermarkt standing at €65million and Villa almost certain to demand more than that, given he is under contract until 2028.

DEEP DIVE: Seven supreme talents at the Paris Olympics who could see their price skyrocket

LIVERPOOL – Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray)

With Darwin Nunez still not fully convincing at Anfield, despite making improvements last season, links to the Reds bringing in a new No.9 continue to grow.

Mo Salah’s continued links to the Saudi Pro League could also heighten Liverpool’s need to try and bring in more goals and recent reports suggest they may have found just the man.

Baris Alper Yilmaz was one of the stars of Euro 2024, playing the full 90 minutes in all five of his nation’s matches as they made it to the quarter-finals.

A winger by trade, he can also play centrally which is perfect for Slot in terms of the adaptability of his front players.

Cody Gakpo’s ability to do the same would give the new Reds boss the option of resting Nunez every now and again, knowing he has players capable of stepping in.

Yilmaz has only scored 20 goals in 187 career appearances but, at 24, is a player whose career his trending upwards and he showed in Germany the damage he can cause with his impressive displays.

In terms of the cost involved, it’s reported that the Galatasaray star could be sold for a fee in the region of £30million.

That sort of figure would also allow the Reds to focus on strengthening at centre-back and in central midfield too, with sources telling TT that Crystal Palace and England standout Marc Guehi could fill that defensive need.

TOTTENHAM – Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

It’s no big secret that Ange Postecoglou wants another striker through the door in north London this summer after Richarlison once again failed to fully convince that he is the answer.

The Brazilian was, in all fairness, much improved on his debut campaign and did notch 12 times in total. However, he also missed countless chances and has also had issues getting on the pitch at times.

Using skipper Son Heung-min is also not the long-term option for Postecoglou so a move for a genuine central striker to finally replace record goalscorer Harry Kane is a must.

And that is where Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez continues to be lined up to fill that massive void.

Tottenham have been linked with numerous strikers since Kane left, but of all the ones linked Gimenez looks to the best fit for Postecoglou’s style of football.

The Mexico international has enough pace to run in behind and stretch defences but also the technical quality and strength to link up play.

Indeed, the 23-year-old scored 24 goals in 40 games in all competitions last season, while also chalking up seven assists for his teammates.

The biggest issue Tottenham may have to securing his signature, however, could be if his former boss at Feyenoord Arne Slot tries to take him to his new club Liverpool.

Gimenez will be available for a fee in the region of €45m this summer, a figure that could work out to be an absolute bargain for a young international forward with a proven goalscoring record in Holland.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

CHELSEA – Jonathan David (Lille)

This is one link that refuses to go away as Todd Boehly looks to provide more competition for Nicolas Jackson and the injury-plagued Christopher Nkunku in Chelsea’s attack.

Much will depend on what sort of striker new Blues boss Enzo Maresca wants on board but so far those links to David have continued, suggesting that the Canada international remains a serious option for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Chelsea have already been incredibly active in the summer window so far, bringing in the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Renato Kellyman and Renato Veiga but none of those additions are proven central strikers, so that remains a major need.

David has been a prolific force in French football ever since he moved to Lille from Gent in 2020, scoring 84 goals in 183 appearances.

While not the biggest, he is a real handful in attack and has pace to burn for teams that like to play on the counter.

The 24-year-old, who has been in action for his country in this summer’s Copa America, is also versatile enough to play as a No.10 or out wide so could fit into any system Chelsea play.

His current fee stands at around £52m, which is significantly cheaper than previous first-choice target Victor Osimhen.

The only issue for Boehly is that he will continue have to offload players first this summer in order to satisfy PSR.

READ MORE: Jonathan David profile: Man Utd, Tottenham, Chelsea all in contention for absolute bargain

WEST HAM – Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Toney did not really get the chance to enhance his value at Euro 2024, scoring in the penalty shoot-out win over the Swiss but was then overlooked in favour of Olli Watkins in the semi-final and final.

Interest does remain in his services, although not from the same number of clubs there were when he returned from his FA ban back in January.

At that time, Brentford were asking for £80m for Toney but now that figure has more than halved. Indeed, there are some reports that he could be sold for around £30m now.

At that sort of price point, the Hammers will definitely be keen on striking a deal for a player who would then replace Michail Antonio as their new No.9.

In truth, Toney struggled after returning from his ban, notching just four times in 14 outings for the Bees.

Much will also depend on what sort of forward new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui wants to bring in, although Toney would certainly be expected to be more of a goal threat than Antonio if he was to sign.

In terms of other clubs who could try and strike their own deals for the England man, fellow London sides Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also in the mix. However, they already have other targets in the pipeline (see above) to leave the door potentially open to West Ham.