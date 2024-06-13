Transfer Tracker: TEAMtalk looks at five keepers linked with five Prem clubs this summer

A number of top Premier League clubs are expected to be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer, whether it’s a No.1 or a back-up option, so TEAMtalk has matched up five quality performers with five clubs in the market for a new addition.

This summer is lining up to be one of the busiest ever in terms of Premier League ins and outs and in our latest Transfer Tracker feature we switch our focus to potential goalkeeper signings.

Last time out we concentrated on central defenders but finding a top-quality stopper, whether it’s to be a No.1 or a reliable back-up, is not an easy task.

So, with that in mind, TEAMtalk is focusing on five teams we think will move for a new keeper this summer…

MAN CITY

Pep Guardiola is not one to just sit back and enjoy yet another Premier League triumph, with the City boss always looking to add some new blood into his first-team squad – and new keeper could well on the way to The Etihad this summer.

There have been strong rumours Brazilian No.1 Ederson could move on after seven years in Manchester, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that interest from Saudi Araba and other clubs is genuine.

Ederson has been an outstanding presence in a trophy-laden period for City but, as back-up Stefan Ortega has proved this season, there will be life after the 30-year-old and now could be the right time to cash in.

Apart from his error in the FA Cup final, German stopper Ortega has proved to be a shrewd signing from City and remains under contract until 2025.

But if Ederson goes, expect Pep to bring in a replacement who will challenge Ortega for the No.1 spot and not just sit on the bench as a back-up option.

As TT reported recently, Werder Bremen star Michael Zetterer has emerged as a genuine option for City.

The 28-year-old was ranked among the better keepers in Germany this season and while his quality on the ball is not quite as good as Ederson, he is pretty accurate with his long-range distribution.

However, Zetterer is not quite the same level as Ortega and there is every chance that City ramp up their pursuit of a world-class keeper if Ederson is moved on.

ARSENAL

David Raya scooped the Golden Glove for the most clean sheets in the Premier League this past season and it’s expected he will complete a proposed permanent move from Brentford.

However, it’s almost certain that Aaron Ramsdale will be on his way after playing second fiddle to the Spaniard for much of the campaign.

It could be argued that the England stopper was fortunate to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 after playing in just 11 games last term, with only six of those in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is well aware of the need to be a genuine No.1 at another club to maintain his status in the England squad and also look to push Jordan Pickford in the future. To that end, the likes of Chelsea and Wolves continue to be linked with the 26-year-old.

Newcastle were also known to be keen but have shifted their focus to Burnley stopper James Trafford instead.

But in terms of who Arsenal look to bring in to replace him, it needs to be someone component enough to fill in for Raya but also strong enough to challenge him.

Filip Jorgensen is a name that has been mooted since April, with the Danish stopper excelling at Villarreal this past season.

The talented 22-year-old broke into the first team last season and started 37 games in all competitions. But while he admits that the interest is his services, he has no definitive plans for his future – for now.

“It is fun. It shows that I have done something good and done it well,” he told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“It is hard to say [about his future]. I just want to get better every day and do the best I can. There is no definite plan.

“If something good comes up, we can talk about it and look at what is best for me, for Villarreal and everyone involved.”

Jorgensen is currently valued at €20m (£17m) on Transfermarkt, although Villarreal are likely to try and drive that price up given his age and potential.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s interest in a new stopper largely stems from the likelihood that back-ups Caomin Kelleher and Adrian move on this summer.

Yes, No.1 stopper Alisson has seemingly ruled out the potential of a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League, but the fact that Kelleher and Adrian could both leave would leave Arne Slot with a major issue to deal with early in his Anfield tenure.

Kelleher continues to be linked with Celtic and Wolves among others, while recent reports on a proposed Real Betix return for Adrian have taken a small step back. Indeed, Liverpool are known to have offered the veteran Spaniard a new one-year contract to remain on Merseyside.

With all that said, Slot will at least need a capable deputy for Alisson but also someone who can challenge the Brazilian going forward.

That is where links to Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow certainly make plenty of sense.

As soon as Slot was named Jurgen Klopp’s successor, it emerged that the Reds have been scouting the 26-year-old, who has also been on Arsenal’s radar.

It’s also been suggested that Bijlow could be made available from just £10million.

That owes to the fact that he’s had a few injury problems, and is under contract for just two more years – meaning the clock is ticking for a decent fee to be received.

The former Manchester United only played 17 league games this past season after struggling with wrist and calf injuries and is arguably viewed as a bit of a gamble – although at that price point, it’s probably a gamble worth taking.

CHELSEA



The keeper situation at Stamford Bridge is certainly an interesting one, depending on which reports you read.

TT recently revealed that new boss Enzo Maresca was already looking to move on from Robert Sanchez, but reports since suggest that the Spaniard still has a role to play in west London.

Chelsea also have Djordje Petrovic on board, with the Serbian having largely impressed in his 31 games last season.

However, there remains a feeling that the Blues have two strong back-up keepers but not a true No.1.

That could all change this summer though, with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale heavily linked with a move across London.

But, Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is another level up from all three of the names mentioned above, and the fact that he is set to move on after Euro 2024 makes the Georgia international an enticing prospect.

The 30-yeard-old has been one of the best keepers in LaLiga over the last three seasons, but the fact that Valencia have already signed his replacement means a transfer is very much on the cards.

The Spanish outfit are refusing to budge from their €35m valuation of the player, although that seems a more than fair price for an international keeper who is highly regarded throughout Europe.

MAN UTD

Erik ten Hag staying put has almost certainly put to bed any rumours that United will cut their losses on the inconsistent Andre Onana.

The Cameroon stopper is Ten Hag’s man from their time together at Ajax and with Altay Bayındır contracted until 2027 as his replacement, it makes sense that United will move for a younger stopper who could eventually challenge for the No.1 spot.

There have been plenty of rumours circulating over Japan international Zion Suzuki, with the 21-year-old currently playing at Belgian club Sint-Truiden.

The 6ft 3in shot-stopper is known to have been watched by Ten Hag scouts during a pre-Olympic training camp in the United States, with Suzuki primed to start for his country at the Paris games.

However, it’s highly unlikely that Suzuki will want to swap being a regular starter for a battle to be a No.2.

To that end, and working off an exclusive article TEAMtalk brought you recently, Wolves stopper Louie Moulden appears to be a good fit to replace soon-to-be free agent stopper Tom Heaton at Old Trafford.

Moulden, 22, will also be a free agent this summer and has had loan stints at Ebbsfleet, Solihull Moors, Rochdale and Northampton over the last two years to gain valuable first-team experience.

United have been following the progress of Moulden over some time and TT understands they are now weighing up a deal for the shot-stopper.