Transfer Tracker: Seven classy centre-back signings for six clubs as Man Utd do double deal

TT looks at seven centre-backs who could be on the move this summer

A number of top Premier League clubs are expected to be on the hunt for a new centre-back this summer, so TEAMtalk has matched up seven quality performers with six clubs in the market for a new addition as Manchester United double-dip.

This summer is lining up to be one of the busiest ever in terms of Premier League ins and outs and in our latest Transfer Tracker feature we switch our focus to potential central defensive signings.

Last time out we concentrated on central midfielders, but finding top-quality centre-back options can be fraught with danger – especially as there are so many outstanding strikers to deal with in England’s top flight.

So, with that in mind, TEAMtalk is focusing on six teams we think will try and sign a new central defender, although we anticipate that Man Utd will look to land two as they prepare for a major overhaul of their squad.

LIVERPOOL

With Joel Matip saying his goodbyes at Anfield on Sunday, incoming Reds boss Arne Slot is expected to move for another central defender this summer as soon as he gets his foot through the door.

Admittedly, the emergence of the impressive Jarel Quansah has made that task not as urgent as it might have been, but Liverpool are still expected to strengthen that area of the team.

Virgil van Dijk, 33, is not getting any younger while Ibrahima Konate has had his share of injury issues and Joe Gomez continues to be a versatile option covering every position across the back four.

The Reds have been linked with countless options, including the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Piero Hincapie, Mark Guehi from Crystal Palace and even Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (surely that will never be allowed to happen from the Goodison end!). However, it appears that their top priority is to land Sporting ace Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old centre-back was reportedly the subject of a £26 million bid from the Reds in January, but to acquire his services this summer Liverpool would likely have to double that offer, with the Portugal international’s contract containing a £52million release clause.

Inacio is widely regarded as one of the best young central defenders in European football and would likely turn into Van Dijk’s long-term successor on Merseyside.

DEEP DIVE: Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

TOTTENHAM

Ange Postecoglou has already admitted that he wants to get in another quality centre-back to bolster a backline that conceded 61 goals in 38 league games this season – the sort of figure Tottenham cannot afford if they want to finish in the top four next term.

Radu Dragusin was brought in as cover for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in January and performed well when called upon the last two outings of the campaign, as Van de Ven filled in at left-back due to injuries to Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies.

And if the pacy Dutchman filling that role in the future – despite the impressive Udogie’s emergence – is in Postecoglou’s planning going forward then another addition on the bench will be required.

Having Van de Ven, Romero and Dragusin in the same side without having to change formation certainly made Tottenham better equipped to deal with set-pieces, something they’ve had a problem with all season long.

To that end, expect the north London club to invest in central defence again – although a reported £50m move for Everton’s Branthwaite appears to be a little wide of the mark and well short of Everton’s asking price.

That sort of figure will be far too rich for Daniel Levy on a player who could just be sat on the bench every weekend. So, in all likelihood, Spurs will turn to a familiar hunting ground to get a new man on board.

They have had tremendous success recruiting from Italy in the shape of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Romero, Udogie and Dragusin and have been tipped to take that route again.

Indeed, Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno is one particular name that keeps on popping up ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

The Italy international has made 28 appearances for Torino this season, scoring three goals although he did miss a portion of the campaign with a shoulder injury.

Tottenham will have a fight on their hands to land the player though, with both Milan clubs, Juventus and Napoli also keen on his signature.

However, a fresh report on Thursday claims Spurs are ‘convinced’ Buongiorno is the perfect player to complete Ange Postecoglou’s centre-back quartet in north London.

CHELSEA

Whoever is in charge at Stamford Bridge next season will need to replace the experience of Thiago Silva in that back line after the Brazilian said an emotional goodbye to the club on Sunday.

It’s not like Chelsea haven’t got the numbers at centre-back, it’s just that Axel Disasi is easily the oldest at 26 years of age.

Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana are both 23, but the latter has had terrible luck with injuries and has not played a game all season.

Trevor Chalobah is now 24 but has been spoken of as a player the club will try and cash in on to satisfy football’s financial chiefs, while Levi Colwill is incredibly talented but is still only 21.

To that end, Chelsea need an experienced head to guide the younger players and led by example – and although Juventus star Gleison Bremer is only a year older than Disasi he has a ton of experience playing in Serie A.

The Brazilian is approaching 200 appearances in Italy for Torino and then Juve and has also won four caps for Brazil.

Bremer is a physically strong centre-back with excellent aerial ability and superb positioning who is tailor-made for the Premier League.

Indeed, the Blues have been tipped to beat Manchester United to the £60m-rated defender, who Juventus will reluctantly allow to move on if that price tag is met.

DON’T MISS: Mauricio Pochettino exit: Seven Chelsea players also fighting for their futures at Stamford Bridge

NEWCASTLE

The Magpies are another club who had centre-back issues this season, although that was mainly earlier in the campaign when they were trying to juggle domestic action with being back in the Champions League.

Sven Botman was a massive loss for Eddie Howe when he went down with a knee injury in early September, an issue that ruled him out of five of the six group-stage games in Europe.

That problem was then multiplied when Dan Burn suffered a back injury that also saw him miss game time.

Club skipper Jamaal Lascelles then suffered an ACL injury in April and will likely be sidelined until the end of the year, although Fabian Schar was the one constant for Howe as his side finished the current campaign strongly.

But with those injury issues pretty much derailing the club’s season, the Toon boss is determined to have more strength in depth this time around. Indeed, Newcastle could still find themselves in the Europa Conference League next season, if Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Two names are continually linked with the club and both will be available on free transfers this summer. Indeed, there is a scenario in which Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo both move to St James’ Park this summer.

However, if we were pushed on only one then it would probably be Kelly given his ability to also line up at left-back.

The 25-year-old has had an injury-plagued campaign on the south coast and is also known to be on the radar of Tottenham, although Newcastle remains favourites for his signature.

MAN UTD

Of all the clubs mentioned in this article, the Red Devils are the most needy when it comes to adding central defenders.

Raphael Varane has already said his goodbyes while Jonny Evans is also unlikely to return and Harry Maguire is in line to be a major casualty during the summer.

In fact, Lisandro Martinez remains the only consistent performer in that position at the club – but the problem there is that he’s hardly ever fit.

All that adds up to at least two new centre-backs coming in, whoever the manager at Old Trafford is as doubts continue over Erik ten Hag’s long-term future.

The main name on the lips of most is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but the Toffees star could cost in the region of £80m – which would put a sizeable dent in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s summer transfer budget.

Branthwaite is also known to be on the radar of Manchester City, despite their strength at the position, while Tottenham are keen on the player who has been named in England’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024 this summer.

Another player who is well-known to Ratcliffe is Nice ace Jean-Clair Todibo, given that the new United minority owner also owns the French club.

Todibo is reportedly available for a very reasonable £40-45m and it was reported earlier this month that Ratcliffe had targeted the 24-year-old as the perfect Varane replacement.

Landing both Branthwaite and Todibo would give United the perfect centre-back blend and also allow Martinez to get himself fully fit again to avoid past scenarios when he has returned from injury too early to try and help the team.

READ MORE: Outrageous Man Utd swap ‘possible’ with Ratcliffe chasing global superstar and Ten Hag signing the bait

EVERTON

With Branthwaite almost certainly on his way in the summer, Sean Dyche will need a quality replacement coming in to help fill that void.

The Toffees were recently linked with a move for former Tottenham flop Davinson Sanchez while Manchester United and England star Harry Maguire has also been mooted as a more unlikely addition.

However, the most logical option is beating out the growing competition to sign Hull City standout Jacob Greaves.

The 23-year-old would be an almost like-for-like swap for Branthwaite, given his imposing presence and all-round quality at the heart of the defence.

Greaves, who scored twice in 43 appearances for the Tigers this season, is also left-footed so would slot straight into Sean Dyche’s starting XI.

West Ham are also known to be admirers of the player, who was even linked with a switch to Italian giants Roma last summer.

Greaves certainly has all the credentials to be a big hit at Everton, having been named in the Championship Team of the Season, while he was also crowned Hull’s Player of the Season.

Despite only being 23, he already has a ton of experience under his belt – having made over 200 senior appearances in his career so far.

In terms of his asking price, Hull are expected to push for in excess of £10m, which could be an absolute bargain if Branthwaite leaves for anything like the £80m that is currently being mooted.