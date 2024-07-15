Transfer Tracker: Updated midfield targets for Man Utd, Liverpool as Ten Hag nabs German standout and Slot goes Dutch

TT looks at six Prem clubs chasing six top central midfielders this summer

With Euro 2024 and the Copa America now done and dusted the summer transfer window is expected to now fully click into gear and TT has taken a look at six Premier League clubs still in the hunt for a new central midfielder.

In our last Transfer Tracker feature we looked at five clubs all in the hunt to sign a new left-back but now that focus switches back to central midfield.

Winning the midfield battle in the Premier League is quite often the best way to all three points, as we saw with both Manchester City and Arsenal in their title battle last season.

Both sides already boast strong engine rooms with a mix of power, precision passing and the ability to completely dictate games at the tempo they want.

To that end, TT looks at six midfield talents who have been linked with moves and analysed where they fit into the teams named below…

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta’s midfield was one of the most dominant and least injury-prone of the 2023/24 campaign but building on a strength is key to success and that is exactly what Arteta wants to do.

That has certainly been the mantra in defence, where David Raya has been signed permanently and the addition of outstanding Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori is close.

The addition of Declan Rice last summer certainly made a huge impression on Arteta’s side, with the former West Ham man transitioning from a defensive midfielder to more of a box-to-box No.8.

That left Jorginho carrying the workload in front of the back four for the most part, and although the veteran Italian midfielder has signed a new short-term deal the 32-year-old is not the future of the club and a new addition still needs to be made in that position.

Thomas Partey’s future at the club remains uncertain, while Fabio Vieira has not looked all that convincing since his move from Porto in 2022.

And it appears that Arsenal are ready to turn to Spain’s victorious Euro 2024-winning squad for the answer, but for the name we had on our last midfield Transfer Tracker.

The Gunners have tracked Martin Zubimendi for a number of years but it’s recently emerged that the Real Sociedad star has no intention of leaving his hometown club may even sign a new deal there.

That has seen Edu and Areta switch their search to his Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino, who looks much more likely to leave given that he only has a year left on his contract.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Arteta has also made clear his wish to bring in the former Newcastle man, having reportedly reached out to discuss a potential move for him this summer and with the Gunners also prepared to abandon their usual transfer policy of only signing young, upcoming talent, to bring in the experienced star.

Tha fact that Merino will be out of contract in the summer of 2025 means he could be available for between €25m (£21.1m) to €30m (£25.4m).

MAN CITY

On the face of it, City do not exactly look as if they need another central midfielder – especially given Pep Guardiola’s love of playing centre-backs in his engine room alongside mainstay Rodri.

However, continued links to Brazilian duo Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes refuse to go away as the weeks count down to when the summer transfer window opens.

City tried to sign West Ham star Paqueta last summer but ended up bringing in Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes from Chelsea and Wolves instead.

But with creative duo Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva still being tipped to potentially move on, Guardiola might just have to Pep up that area of his team again.

And although Paqueta does look a good fit, Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes is our main focus of attention for this feature.

The latest information TEAMtalk has received suggests that while the Toon midfielder is currently happy at St James’, there remains a feeling that an offer of around £80m from City or any other suitors would likely do the trick and convince Newcastle to do business.

The big thing for Guimaraes is that he desperate to play Champions League football, so if City are prepared to pay the premium to get the player on board then there is every chance the transfer could happen.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp’s exit and Arne Slot’s arrival has not brought much change at Anfield so far, with no new arrivals through the door as yet while a few players have left.

One notable exit has been veteran midfielder Thiago, and although the Spaniard only featured once all season it’s still thought Slot wants another body in his engine room for the upcoming campaihn.

One big positive for the Reds is that Wataru Endo certainly improved as the season went on and the Japan international should certainly be stronger for having his first full Premier League campaign under his belt.

Slot certainly has his links to players he coached in Holland and one of those currently remains the frontrunner for a move to Merseyside in the shape of Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

The Netherlands international can play as a holding midfielder or further forward and had remarkable stats this season. Indeed, the 26-year-old scored 15 goals and provided seven assists from his role in the middle of Atalanta’s engine room.

Koopmeiners was named in the Netherlands’ squad for UEFA Euro 2024. However, he was forced to withdraw from the tournament squad after sustaining an injury during the warm-up for a friendly against Iceland on 10 June 2024.

The talented midfielder is also expected to cost in the region of €60million (£52m), which is perfectly within Liverpool’s reach.

However, should a move for Koopmeiners not materialise, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich also remains an option for Slot.

TOTTENHAM

The highly-rated Archie Gray has already been brought in to bolster Tottenham’s midfield for the upcoming campaign, although the former Leeds man was utilised at right-back in the behind-closed-doors friendly win over Cambridge at the weekend.

Gray certainly prefers playing in midfield but at just 18 years of age, Ange Postecoglou is still keen on getting a more experienced performer in that position.

Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur are the current favourites to contend for Postecglou’s central midfield, along with Gray if he impresses in pre-season.

But with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso and potentially Oliver Skipp all poised to move, the Australian is still keeping an eye on strengthening that area – especially after Bissouma and Sarr both struggled to find their best form after returning from the African Cup of Nations.

Atalanta standout Ederson has been lined with a switch to north London for months but news on that transfer has now gone very quiet, along with any potential Conor Gallagher swoop, and it appears Tottenham have now switched their gaze elsewhere.

One particular target Postecoglou is a big fan of is Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey, with the midlands outfit trying their best to keep him from out of the clutches of Spurs.

The 23-year-old was the subject of a player plus cash swap offer from Tottenham involving Giovani Lo Celso recently so it’s clear that Postecoglou wants Ramsey on board.

Vill are on the brink of signing Everton’s Amadou Onana as a replacement for Douglas Luiz, but with the former potentially costing £50m they may need to offset that sort of outlay by selling Ramsey to keep on the right side of PSR rules.

Ramsey made just eight Premier League starts for Villa last season but is viewed as a player perfect for Postecoglou’s high-octane style of play in north London.

MAN UTD

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at United is starting to click into gear after the addition of Boligna striker Joshua Zirkzee for £36.54m.

More players are expected to follow, with Bayern Munich and Netherlands star Matthijs de Ligt seemingl edging close to an Old Traffors switch after the club had two offers for Jarrad Brathwaite knocked back.

Central midfield remaiins an area Ratcliffe wants a significant upgrade, with finding a partner for Kobbie Mainoo a key priority for transfer chiefs.

Donny van de Beek has already moved on, while Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay could all follow him out the door – although a recent report suggests Sofyan Armrabat could end up heading back to Old Trafford.

The Moroccan could re-sign on loan again despite not really making that much of an impression last season, despite his versatility helping an injury-hit United out at times.

In terms of midfield names who are continually being linked with a switch to United, Benfica star Joao Neves remains a major contender.

However, the move that makes the most sense is Joshua Kimmich following his Bayern teammate De Ligt to Manchester.

Germany international Kimmich started all five of his country’s games at Euro 2024 but playing in a full-back role as opposed to midfield.

Despite that, he remains a quality defensive midfield option and could be available for as little as €40-50m (£34-42m), given that he is now 29 and will be out of contract in the summer of 2025.

The biggest hurdle United might have to overcome, however, is fresh interest from French giants PSG in the player.

PSG boss Luis Enrique is a big fan of Kimmich and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is ready to push and hand him the player’s signing.

To that end, United will need to move quickly if they are to get another top ten Hag on board.

EVERTON

The Toffees parted ways with Andre Gomes over the summer and are seemingly on the brink of losing one of their star performers Amadou Onana to Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Despite having brought in 21-year-old Tim Iroegbunam from Villa, Sean Dyche is keen to get another body in his engine room, especially after top target Wilfried Ndidi opted against a move to Merseyside in favour of signing a new contract at Leicester.

There has been plenty of talk over a swoop for former Liverpool flop Arthur Melo, who only made one appearance at Anfield while on loan during the 2023/24 season.

That move seems to represent a risk, despite him playing 48 times on loan at Fiorentina last season. But a mooted swoop for former Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie is less so.

The USA international is the subject of firm Everton interest according to repors coming out of Italy and could join up with Dyhe’s men for a fee in the region of €15-20m.

The 25-year-old already has Premier League experience under his belt, spending the second half of 2022/23 on loan with Leeds United.

And although he didn’t exactly excel at Elland Road, there remains a feeling that his style of play is well suited to English football and particulraly how physical Dyche wants his engine room to be.

A move for the player will almost certainly be ramped up as and when Onana completes his Villa switch.