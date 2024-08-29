Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman looks increasingly likely to be allowed to leave by Vincent Kompany before the transfer window closes for business and with TEAMtalk able to reveal the truths behind the Frenchman’s links to Liverpool and Arsenal this summer.

The Bundesliga giants lost their 11-year strangehold on the Bundesliga title last season after Bayer Leverkusen completed an invincible season on the domestic front to win the first crown in their 120-year history and ensure coach Xavi Alonso has been granted legendary status at yet another club. But while Leverkusen will hope to retain their title this time around as they juggle Champions League commitments, Bayern Munich have been busy undergoing a major period of change themselves.

With Vincent Kompany now installed as their first-team coach, the former Burnley boss has been allowed to splash out some €142m (£119.4m) on six new signings, with Michael Olise (€53m from Crystal Palace) and Joao Palhinha (€51m from Fulham) the headline additions.

Indeed, it is that capture of Olise from Palace that will probably most excite their supporters. The France Olympics star was courted by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United earlier this summer but ultimately chose Bayern owing to their status in the game and his prospects of winning major honours. Despite their title surrender last season, they have understandably started the new campaign as favourites for the title and will once again be expected to go deep into the Champions League too.

With Olise expected to play on the right side of Bayern’s attack, his arrival could have serious consequences for long-serving winger Coman, who is now 28 and entering his 10th season at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool, Arsenal links to Kingsley Coman explained

After stints at PSG and Juventus, prior to Bayern, last season incredibly marked the first time in his professional career that Coman had not won a league title winners’ medal.

But after scoring 64 goals and adding 66 assists during his time in Germany, it’s understood that Bayern are open to the winger’s departure as they look to claw back some much-needed revenue this summer.

On a contract until 2027, it’s believed Bayern are hoping to fetch as much as £42m (€50m) for the 57-times capped France international.

To that end, both Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with a move to bring Coman to the Premier League this summer, though sources have now revealed to TEAMtalk the extent to which their interest has been.

Indeed, we can confirm the Gunners have indeed made contact with Coman’s camp to discuss a potential deal, though no offers have been forthcoming to either Bayern or the player himself.

As it stands, the Gunners are open to a possible winger signing, with Nico Williams also greatly admired, though it appears unlikely as things right now that a move will be activated for either.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in Coman, though have since pushed through a deal for first-choice wing target Federico Chiesa, with a move for the Juventus man likely to be finalised later today.

The Reds are understood to have considered Coman, but thought twice over a move given both the asking price, the player’s dubious injury record and the fact that they felt a deal for Chiesa, at a much lower price, was also in their grasp.

And while the winger is understood to favour a move to the Premier League, a lack of concrete interest at this point in time is likely to provoke a rethink from the player.

Coman is now likely to become a firm target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, with their window not closing until September 2 there and with Al-Hilal understood to be now readying a firm offer for his services.