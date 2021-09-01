Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri reportedly feels furious at the way his team’s summer transfer window has gone – and Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit.

The Italy giants have a long-standing reputation as one of the big players in the European market. Indeed, in 2018, they won the race for Ronaldo after he decided to move on from Real Madrid. However, the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic meant the club faced a different landscape this summer.

Italy Euro 2020 midfielder Manuel Locatelli proved to be their major acquisition. He has joined on an initial two-year loan, but Juve will make the deal permanent in 2023.

Meanwhile, Weston McKennie has made his loan switch from Schalke a permanent one.

But Ronaldo’s departure has taken the majority of the spotlight in Turin. The 36-year-old re-joined Manchester United last Friday, handing Juventus a financial blow worth €14million (£12million).

The Serie A club have replaced him with Moise Kean, who rejoins after a failed spell at Everton.

According to Il Giornale, Allegri feels ‘furious’ with Juve president Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Federico Cherubini.

What’s more, he told the pair that “these were not the agreements”. Instead, he wanted a more experienced player – more towards Ronaldo’s level – to replace the Portuguese.

Allegri recently replaced Andrea Pirlo in the Juve dugout, representing his second spell at the club.

However, after guiding the club to five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia crowns in his first spell, they are now in a period of transition.

Inter took the domestic title last season, ending their rivals’ stranglehold. Still, Allegri has not enjoyed the greatest start to the new season. They have taken only one point from their first two league games.

Maguire lauds Man Utd’s Ronaldo

Over at Old Trafford, Ronaldo is looking forward to his return to United following his time at Real Madrid and Juve.

A lot has changed since his 2009 departure, not least the Red Devils’ lack of a Premier League title since 2013.

However, club captain Harry Maguire feels confident that Ronaldo can help turn the tide.

The England defender outlined his expectations for the player who he believes is the “greatest” to play the game.