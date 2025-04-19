Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has tipped Liverpool to make a shock transfer move for departing Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne, in what would be one of the signings of the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot’s men are on the brink of Premier League title glory as they sit a whopping 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with six games remaining, with thoughts already potentially turning to where the Dutchman can improve his squad over the summer.

Securing the futures of Mohamed Salah and skipper Virgil van Dijk has already ticked two massive boxes for Liverpool, although Trent Alexander-Arnold still looks destined to complete his free-transfer switch to Real Madrid.

However, the Reds are being urged to replace one player with a wand of a right foot for another, albeit in different positions, by snapping up De Bruyne when he walks away from The Etihad.

Indeed, Sharpe states that he would not be surprised if Anfield transfer chiefs consider a surprise move for the Belgian playmaker to provide some much-needed depth and experience to their squad.

The 33-year-old has started just 14 games in the Premier League this season, largely due to a hernia problem, but Sharpe sees no reason why Liverpool could not take a gamble on a player who showed against Crystal Palace last weekend that he is still capable of playing at an elite level.

“I can see him staying in Europe. Over the last couple of weeks, he’s got himself fully fit again, and he’s come out and said he’s playing pain-free for the first time in a while which is a huge thing for any player and I think we’re seeing him at his best,” Sharpe told Stadium Asto.

“He’s got to the age where he’s enjoying every second of it because he knows it’s coming to an end.

“I think he could be worth a gamble for Liverpool. I remember Gary McAllister going there towards the end of his career and coming on and just dictating things and keeping things calm.

“He could get a one-year deal with an extension if he stays fit, and he wouldn’t have to play every game because of the strength of their squad they’ve got there.

“He could play in certain games and I think that would be a pretty good move for him and it would work out for Liverpool as well.”

De Bruyne refuses to rule out joining Prem rival

De Bruyne himself has left the door open to joining another Premier League and joining the Reds would certainly raise plenty of eyebrows.

When asked about moving to another English after his City exit was confirmed, De Bruyne admitted: “If teams come and they can convince me that something sporting is nice, a nice project, I’m able.

“I know, obviously, I’m not the youngest anymore but I still feel I’m able to perform at a very high level.

“I don’t know what teams are interested or what they want to do, but whatever project is available I’m willing to listen.

“I love football, I love to play football, if a nice project comes and my family is also good with that then we are able to make a decision.”

Adding De Bruyne to a Liverpool midfield rotation including the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones would be a scary proposition for opponents next season, although it remains to be seen what sort of salary the Belgium international would demand and if such a switch is even feasible.

