Raphinha could secure a big-money exit from Barcelona this summer as two massive offers for him have been revealed by a report.

The winger is a candidate for the Ballon d’Or this year as he is enjoying a fantastic season with Barcelona. Raphinha has notched an incredible 30 goals and 23 assists in 49 games so far, helping Hansi Flick’s side compete for the quadruple.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) earlier this year and will also face Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) final on Saturday.

Barca have a four-point lead on Madrid in LaLiga with five matches remaining, while they are due to face Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals.

Raphinha has held talks with Barca over a new contract, though these have yet to result in an agreement.

This has given Premier League and Saudi Arabian clubs a boost as they look to prise the Brazilian ace away from Barca.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the Saudis have held fresh discussions with both Barca and Raphinha’s camp recently.

A delegation travelled from the Middle East to Barcelona to make a ‘strong push’ and try to secure a deal.

Al-Hilal are the Saudi Pro League team most likely to sign Raphinha, as they are poised to ‘invest a lot of money’ this summer if they miss out on the league title to Al-Ittihad.

The report claims that Al-Hilal have offered the forward a stunning four-year contract worth $200million (€176m / £150m) over four years. That is around €844,000 (£722k) per week.

Al-Hilal are also willing to pay Barca €100m (£85.5m / $114m) for Raphinha.

Raphinha priority emerges

The 28-year-old was seriously tempted to move to Saudi Arabia last summer before Flick convinced him to stay in Catalonia.

While Raphinha could earn a monumental pay rise by joining Al-Hilal, he ‘doesn’t intend to leave’ Barca this summer.

Raphinha is prioritising contract negotiations with Barca as he is loving life under Flick and wants to help the Blaugrana win more trophies.

Premier League giants including Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with the player, too.

He already has experience playing in England, having starred for Leeds United before joining Barca in July 2022.

But Raphinha’s English suitors look set to be left disappointed. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has already branded a potential move to Man Utd ‘unrealistic’.

