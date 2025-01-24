Barcelona are reportedly prepared to battle other top clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus in the race for Nottingham Forest star Murillo, while three big new contracts are also in the works.

Murillo took a big step in his career when he joined Forest from Corinthians in August 2023, moving to England in a £15million (€17.8m / $18.6m) deal. The 22-year-old has gone on to make a name for himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, forming a solid defensive partnership with Nikola Milenkovic and Matz Sels.

Murillo is a coveted player as he is a left-footed centre-half who has fantastic vision and is also comfortable dribbling out of defence.

According to the latest from Catalan newspaper Sport, Murillo’s ‘tremendous’ performances for Forest have seen Barcelona register their interest in his services.

Barca chiefs first began collecting information on the Brazilian last summer and have been keeping tabs on his development ever since.

Murillo recently signed a new contract with Forest which runs until June 2029. However, it is unlikely he will see out those fresh terms with Forest as elite clubs are circling.

The report states that Barca are rivalling Chelsea and Juve for Murillo, setting up a potential bidding war this summer.

Liverpool have also been credited with interest in the player. Liverpool are concerned that Forest will hold out for a huge £80million (€94.8m / $99.3m) transfer fee though and have identified Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as an alternative.

Interested clubs such as Barca will hope that Murillo pushes for a move away from Forest at some stage in the future, as this might help a deal to be agreed at a slightly lower price.

What is clear though is that Barca will need to sell two or three players before being able to afford Murillo.

In addition to identifying future signings, Barca sporting director Deco is pushing to tie down key stars to new contracts.

22-year-old defender Gerard Martin has extended until summer 2028, and he could soon be followed by some much bigger names.

Pedri, Gavi in line for new deals

Marca report that midfielders Pedri and Gavi are next up on Deco’s list. Pedri could sign his new deal in the coming days, while an agreement with Gavi is said to be close.

Both players are currently out of contract in 2026 and Barca are racing to finalise new deals to prevent other clubs from swooping in.

Pedri and Gavi are two of the best young players in the world and the biggest clubs in Europe would love to sign them if they became available for transfer.

The duo will also have their salaries increased to demonstrate their standing as important first-team players under Hansi Flick.

Journalist Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo has revealed that winger Raphinha is expected to be offered a bumper new contract this year, too.

Raphinha has been in sensational form this term, having registered 22 goals and 11 assists in 30 appearances so far.

Barca were previously open to selling the Brazil star to the Saudis for big money, but he is now an untouchable player.

Barcelona transfers: Rashford update; Benfica interest

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s transfer from Manchester United to Barca is thought to be in major doubt.

Rashford would ideally like to head to the Nou Camp but United are concerned that Barca will struggle to even pay half of his £325,000-a-week wages.

The winger is now more likely to join Borussia Dortmund as the Germans step up their talks with United over an initial loan deal.

Alvaro Carreras is another player Barca are keen on. The left-back impressed Deco during Barca’s dramatic 5-4 victory over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Barca have been told they will need to pay Benfica €50m (£42.2m / $52.2m) for the Spanish ‘diamond’.

United have control over Carreras’ future as they have a buy-back clause for the player after selling him to Benfica last year.

