Trent Alexander-Arnold bombshell drops as Real Madrid stance on shock Man City sale emerges

Real Madrid have taken a firm stance on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold amid shock interest from Manchester City in the former Liverpool star, according to two sources in Spain, as the Champions League winners with the Anfield outfit get a bitterly disappointing piece of news.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer transfer window. While Alexander-Arnold had a deal in place with Madrid to sign on a free transfer, the Spanish and European giants paid Liverpool €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) to get the right-back out of his contract early so that he could feature for Xabi Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer.

Much was expected of Alexander-Arnold when he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the England international having established himself as one of the best right-backs during his time at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold won the Premier League twice and the Champions League once with Liverpool, and the expectation is that he will take his game to another level at Real Madrid.

However, the right-back’s start to his career at the Spanish powerhouse has been underwhelming.

Alexander-Arnold made five appearances for Real Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and has made one start and one substitute appearance in LaLiga this season, scoring none and providing just one assist in the process.

There has been speculation this week that Man City are keeping tabs on Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Madrid and could make a ‘sensational’ bid for the former Liverpool star in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid, though, are not willing to sell Alexander-Arnold and have full faith in the right-back, according to Marca and Defensa Central.

Marca has noted that Alexander-Arnold is ‘still in the process of adapting and assimilating what Real Madrid means to him’.

Madrid manager Alonso is very happy with the defender in training and sees Alexander-Arnold and fellow right-back Dani Carvajal as ‘two complementary players’ who have ‘different characteristics’ but ‘a winning mentality’.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric website, has reported that Madrid have ‘full confidence’ in Alexander-Arnold and ‘believe’ that competing with Carvahal will be good for both the right-backs.

While relaying the report that Man City are interested in Alexander-Arnold, the news outlet has claimed that the 26-year-old is ‘delighted’ with his first few months at Madrid, and while the defender knows that he has to step up his game, he also has ‘the confidence’ of the club, with manager Alonso having complete trust in him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped from England squad

Alexander-Arnold has been a mainstay in the England squad for years and has earned 34 caps for the Three Lions.

The 26-year-old has shown his importance to the England team by playing in midfield when needed despite being a right-back by trade.

However, Alexander-Arnold has been dropped from the latest England squad.

England will take on Andorra and Serbia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, and Alexander-Arnold will not feature in them.

