Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Liverpool last summer looks even worse now, as his Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal was spotted publicly mocking the former Anfield star last week.

Real Madrid suffered a crushing blow in their quest to win LaLiga this season, as Alvaro Arbeloa’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Real Betis away from home at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla last Friday.

Vinicius Junior gave Los Blancos the lead after 17 minutes, only for Hector Bellerin to score the equaliser for Betis in the fourth minute of injury time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the match at right-back for Madrid ahead of Carvajal.

Carvajal is a Madrid legend, but the Spaniard is out of contract at Los Blancos at the end of the season.

Under the current Madrid manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, Carvajal has become a bench-warmer, with former Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold now the first-choice right-back.

It was not always the case, though, as the 27-year-old had hamstring and thigh injuries this season and has not been at his best.

Alexander-Arnold’s attacking prowess has been evident in games for Madrid, but the Englishman’s defensive issues have been exposed, too.

Liverpool fans are well aware of how weak Alexander-Arnold can be defensively and how lackadaisical he is at times in tracking back the opposition winger

Carvajal noticed that, too, against Betis, as captured on Movistar Plus+ cameras during the game.

During a moment when Alexander-Arnold was in the Betis half and did not sprint to get the ball back, Carvajal was shown gesturing with his fingers that the former Liverpool right-back was walking when the Englishman should have run to get the ball back.

Dani Carvajal, capitán Del Real Madrid, señalando a Trent Alexander-Arnold porque va andando por el campo. Tremendo. pic.twitter.com/JHZJTnn7O6 — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) April 27, 2026

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Real Madrid still have faith in Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold’s time at Madrid has been largely underwhelming, with the 27-year-old giving five assists in 26 matches in all competitions.

Madrid are staring at a trophyless season and plan to make major changes to their squad in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that there is interest in Alexander-Arnold from Manchester City, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Madrid will not sell the former Liverpool right-back this summer.

Romano said about Alexander-Arnold and Madrid on his YouTube channel earlier this month: “Many questions on Trent Alexander-Arnold, but I can tell you guys that Real Madrid believe this was a season where he had to adapt.

“New football, new life, new city, new league, but Real Madrid are happy with the attitude of Trent.

“So, it was not an easy start of the season, but then, he has been improving.

“So, Trent will 100% stay this summer, he’s not going to be on the market, even if there were rumours about Saudi, forget about that, or return to the Premier League, forget about that.

“Trent is staying at Real Madrid.”

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