Real Madrid media warns Trent Alexander-Arnold about England future after damaging Liverpool exit

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a lot to do between now and the end of the season for Real Madrid to get into the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals, as the former Liverpool star fails to wow the Estadio Bernabeu faithful.

Alexander-Arnold turned down several offers of a new contract with Liverpool to sign for Madrid in the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old was one of Liverpool’s best players and won the Premier League title with the Reds under manager Arne Slot last season.

The expectation was that Alexander-Arnold would seamlessly settle into life at Madrid and become the number one right-back ahead of the ageing Dani Carvajal.

However, thigh and hamstring injuries and competition with Carvajal have restricted Alexander-Arnold to just 24 appearances for Real Madrid so far this season.

England manager Thomas Tuchel left Alexander-Arnold from his squad for matches against Uruguay and Japan in March.

When Jarell Quansah had to pull out due to injury, Tuchel decided to recall Arsenal right-back Ben White to the England set-up, ignoring Alexander-Arnold.

With the 2026 World Cup finals just weeks away, Spanish publication Marca, which has close ties with the Real Madrid hierarchy, has analysed Alexander-Arnold’s chances of forcing his way into Tuchel’s plans – and they are bleak.

The report observed: ‘In his first season at the Bernabeu, Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown more weaknesses than strengths, especially defensively.

‘He has played significantly more than Dani Carvajal (1,382 to 858), but that hasn’t been enough to make England remember him.

‘The Liverpool defender hasn’t played for his country since June 2025: less than half an hour against Andorra.

‘And to find his last start, you have to go back to October 2024: a 3-1 win against Finland, in which he scored a goal.

‘Between injuries, doubts about Thomas Tuchel and the preference for Ben White and Tino Livramento, the English full-back for Real Madrid faces the final stretch of the season with a lot to prove in order for his national team coach to include him among the 26 World Cup players.’

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Real Madrid will not sell Trent Alexander-Arnold

While it remains to be seen if Alexander-Arnold will force his way into England manager Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer, Madrid have decided that they will not sell the former Liverpool star.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Manchester City want to sign Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

However, the Spanish and European giants have no plans whatsoever to offload Alexander-Arnold anytime soon.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel last week: “Many questions on Trent Alexander-Arnold, but I can tell you guys that Real Madrid believe this was a season where he had to adapt.

“New football, new life, new city, new league, but Real Madrid are happy with the attitude of Trent.

“So, it was not an easy start of the season, but then, he has been improving.

“So, Trent will 100% stay this summer, he’s not going to be on the market, even if there were rumours about Saudi, forget about that, or return to the Premier League, forget about that.

“Trent is staying at Real Madrid.”

Along with Alexander-Arnold, another Real Madrid star wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu, which will come as bad news for Liverpool.