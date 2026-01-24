Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined from Liverpool in the summer of 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold was easily Real Madrid’s most high-profile signing in the summer of 2025 when Los Blancos signed the right-back from Liverpool, but, according to a former scout for the Spanish club, it is his Argentine team-mate who has been the best signing this season.

Real Madrid felt that they had pulled off a coup when they landed Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool last summer. Alexander-Arnold turned down multiple offers of a new contract from Liverpool to complete his move to Madrid before the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 27-year-old established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world when he was at Liverpool, but the England international has failed to live up to expectations at Estadio Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold has managed to make only 16 appearances in a Madrid shirt so far this season, with a hamstring injury and then a thigh problem affecting him.

The former Liverpool star is on the sidelines at the moment and is not expected to return before February.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Madrid also signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, Alvaro Carreras from Benfica and Franco Mastantuono from River Plate last summer.

According to former Madrid scout Manolo Romero, it is winger Mastantuono who has been Madrid’s best signing this season, ahead of right-back Alexander-Arnold, centre-back Huijsen and left-back Carreras.

Romero made the comments about the 18-year-old Argentina international winger while analysing his performance during Real Madrid’s 6-1 hammering of AS Monaco at Estadio Bernabeu in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The winger scored in the 51st minute and was a constant threat on the right flank for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

Mastantuono has scored three goals and given one assist in 20 appearances for Madrid so far this season.

Romero told Cadena SER: “He was questioned on the previous program (194th episode of El Bar) and it was enough to make you (critics of Mastantuono) tear your hair out.

“He has been the best signing they’ve made.”

Journalist Eloy Lecina noted about the Argentine: “It doesn’t seem like a coincidence to me that Luis Enrique went after him this summer, which I know for a fact.

“Because Luis Enrique not only sees the player’s talent and raw potential, but also his work ethic and ability to contribute to the team.

“He had a sensational game. It suits Mbappé and Vinicius very well to have Mastantuono on the right wing because it saves them a lot of work.”

