Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool have shown they can go toe-to-toe with Manchester City and a last-gasp winner over Everton gives them added momentum heading into a busy month.

Divock Origi’s goal in the sixth minute of added time ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side remain two points behind the defending Premier League champions and current leaders.

That was the start of a run of 10 matches in five weeks with a packed festive schedule ahead and they need to be in a position to capitalise on any slip City make, with Pep Guardiola’s team heading to third-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

So the three points Origi’s late goal gave Liverpool was crucial – as was an 11th clean sheet of the season.

“It’s important for us to stay in the game. Keeping a clean sheet gives us the foundation to go and do these things,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“If we’re one nil down and score in the last minute it’s only one-all. So it’s important to keep the clean sheet. It’s massive for us.

“I think we’ve shown with PSG at home and then Chelsea away and now Everton – three times this season – that something that we’re doing is staying in games and then producing in the last minutes.”

Victory made it a new record of 16 Merseyside derbies unbeaten, with Everton having failed to win at Anfield since 1999.

As a Scouser Alexander-Arnold’s wild celebrations at the end were understandable.

But his manager Jurgen Klopp, who ran on to the pitch when his side scored, has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

Alexander-Arnold added: “It’s something you dream of. It’s very special to play in the Merseyside derby and especially win.

“Emotions get the best of you, especially in games like this. Everybody probably thought we’d settled for the draw but we’ve shown this season that we dig deep many a time and come up with the goods late on.

“We’ve done it again and it’s a credit to Divock that he’s not given it up. I think many people wouldn’t have been in position to follow up but he’s gambled and it has worked out for us.

“It’s one that all the players will remember for a long time and hopefully the fans will as well because we’ve dominated the fixture for so long and we’ve extended it.

“It’s something we’ve got to be proud of and hopefully it will give us momentum to go into this Christmas run, which will be tough for us, and hopefully we’ll get a few more results like this.”

The 20-year-old academy graduate has enjoyed a good last few weeks personally, scoring his maiden England goal and then following that with a brilliant free-kick in the win at Watford.

“It’s hard to believe that some of these things are coming true but it’s something you’ve worked towards for 15 years,” he said.

“You look forward to these moments and hope that one day you’ll be able to play in fixtures like this and do the things that I’ve done.

“It’s a credit to everyone that’s helped me along the way. Without them it wouldn’t have been possible.”