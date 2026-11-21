Former Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate are now plying their trade for Real Madrid, and it has been contrasting fortunes for the two defenders.

Alexander-Arnold, who was a star at Liverpool, is not guaranteed a place in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up at Real Madrid.

The England international right-back faces competition from Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries for a place in the team.

While Alexander-Arnold has impressed on occasions, the fact that Madrid signed Dumfries from Inter Milan in the summer of 2026 and Mourinho has deployed midfielder Valverde at right-back on occasions suggests that Los Blancos have doubts about him.

Konate left Liverpool at the end of last season and joined Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Not many Liverpool fans shed tears at Konate’s departure, given that he had a bad season on a personal level at Anfield in 2025/26 and made regular mistakes.

However, Konate has been a reliable figure at Madrid this season and has garnered a strong reputation at the club.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Konate started for Madrid against Celta de Vigo at the Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday evening.

Konate lined up alongside Dean Huijsen in central defence for Los Blancos in a 4-1-4-1 formation and played for the entire 90 minutes.

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, started at right-back and played for 57 minutes, when Mourinho decided to bring on Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior in his place.

Madrid came back from a goal down to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at home in the game.

Against Celta at the Bernabeu on Saturday evening, Konate made four tackles and had a pass accuracy of 93%.

Alexander-Arnold made one tackle, took one shot, which was not on target, created two chances, and had a passing accuracy of 90.5%.

Real Madrid-leaning Marca and AS have given their verdict on the performances of Alexander-Arnold and Konate.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold hammered and Ibrahima Konate praised

Marca gave Alexander-Arnold 4 of 10 for his performance in the first half and the same mark for his overall display.

The Spanish publication wrote: ‘FIRST HALF: To their defensive weakness is added a lack of precision in attack, their strong point.

‘Too closed down on the play that led to Celta’s goal, having to cover a lot of ground to block Javi Galan’s run.

‘A failed cross from a good position to create danger.

‘Another poor pass from an excellent position to put a dangerous ball ahead of the defence.

‘FIRST HALF SCORE: 4

‘SECOND HALF: He continued to struggle after the restart and Mou took him off in the 57th minute, bringing on Fede.

‘A bad day for the Englishman.

‘FINAL GRADE: 4’

Marca gave Konate 5 for the first half and 6 for his overall performance.

The report observed: ‘FIRST HALF: Some positional lapses caused confusion when defending Celta’s quick transitions.

‘He held his own in a very dangerous one-on-one with Williot, forcing the Celta player to miss his shot.

‘FIRST HALF SCORE: 5

‘SECOND HALF: Decisive in intercepting a one-on-one run by Jutgla.

‘Aggressive in duels and in pressing to keep the team high up the pitch.

‘FINAL GRADE: 6’

AS noted about Alexander-Arnold: ‘He was caught out again, this time during Celta’s goal.

‘Mourinho stuck with him until the 57th minute and he received some boos from the Bernabeu crowd when his name was announced as a substitute.

‘His face and body language, completely expressionless, didn’t help matters either.’

The Spanish publication wrote about Konate: ‘He had less trouble than Huijsen when it came to stopping Pablo Duran, Swedberg, and later Jutgla.

‘In open play, where he sometimes struggles to control the game, he was also quite effective against Celta’s dangerous counter-attacks.

‘Of the two centre-backs, he was by far the best.’

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