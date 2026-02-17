Blunt dig aimed at Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold wins over Real Madrid teammates in ‘just two training sessions’

Trent Alexander-Arnold won over his Real Madrid team-mates after just two training sessions, according to a Spanish report, which has also taken a dig at Liverpool, claiming that the England international right-back simply had to leave Anfield to further his career.

Alexander-Arnold turned down multiple offers of a new contract from Liverpool and joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2025. It left the Liverpool fans bitterly disappointed, with the Anfield faithful booing the right-back when he returned to the club with Madrid for a Champions League game earlier in the season.

Injuries have held back Alexander-Arnold from showcasing his qualities for Real Madrid so far this season, but there were encouraging signs at the weekend.

Madrid beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga last Saturday, with Alexander-Arnold playing a starring role.

The former Liverpool right-back provided a perfect cross for Gonzalo Garcia for the opening Madrid goal after just five minutes.

It was Alexander-Arnold’s first start for Madrid for over two months following his recovery from a thigh injury.

Alexander-Arnold hugely impressed the Real Madrid media, with AS effusive in its praise of the 27-year-old right-back.

Director of AS, Jose Felix Diaz, revealed about Alexander-Arnold: “The dressing room realised in just two training sessions what kind of player he is,”

The influential journalist added: “He’s a different kind of full-back, the perfect complement to Carvajal.

“His football is based on a gifted foot, which gives life to his teammates thanks to his innate ability to put the ball in the right place when it seems most difficult or when few can see it.

“Against Real Sociedad, he confirmed what he had already demonstrated before his latest injury: the ability to create play from the full-back position, and not just with crosses into the box.”

There was also a sly dig aimed at Liverpool, with Diaz noting that Alexander-Arnold had to leave the Premier League club for Madrid when the opportunity to play for the Spanish and European giants came up.

Diaz wrote: “Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived at Real Madrid fully convinced of his decision.

“With all due respect to Liverpool, he felt he needed to take on another challenge in his career, one that had nothing to do with money but rather with the ambition to play for a team and a club like Real Madrid.

“There was no doubt whatsoever in this well-thought-out and carefully considered move.”

