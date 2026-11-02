Jude Bellingham gives one-word verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold after astonishing Real Madrid record

Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet when he was at Anfield and was one of the key players in the team, first under Jurgen Klopp and then under Arne Slot.

Alexander-Arnold made the right-back spot at Liverpool his own and established himself as a world-class player in that role.

However, at Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold is now essentially the third-choice right-back under manager Mourinho.

Federico Valverde, a midfielder by trade, has established himself as the first-choice right-back for Los Blancos.

Denzel Dumfries, who joined Madrid from Inter Milan in the summer of 2026, is Valverde’s back-up, with Alexander-Arnold number three in the pecking order.

Alexander-Arnold, though, was given a rare start for Madrid on Sunday, as Los Blancos took on Racing Santander away from home at Campos de Sport de El Sardinero in LaLiga.

Madrid won the game against Racing 3-0, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande.

Real Madrid media praise Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold started at right-back and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The former Liverpool right-back created two chances and was praised in the Real Madrid media for his performances.

AS noted: ‘His willingness to push forward allowed Guler to drift into central positions.

‘He delivered a steady stream of crosses, including one that picked out the Turkish international, although Güler couldn’t direct his header on target.’

Marca gave Alexander-Arnold 6.5 out of 10 in its Player Ratings.

The Spanish publication observed: ‘First half: He put a great pass to Guler in the area to create Madrid’s first dangerous chance.

‘Halftime score: 6.5

‘Second half: He had the opportunity to assist Mbappe to look for the fourth, but he missed the pass after making a great manoeuvre.

‘Final grade: 6.5.’

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The win against Racing means that Alexander-Arnold has maintained his astonishing record of winning every single game for Madrid and England that he has started this season.

🚨 Real Madrid & England have won EVERY match Trent started this season: ✅ Real Madrid 4-0 Málaga

✅ Real Madrid 2-1 Inter

✅ Elche 2-3 Real Madrid

✅ Czechia 0-2 England

✅ England 3-0 Czechia

✅ Real Madrid 1-0 Villarreal

✅ Racing 0-3 Real Madrid https://t.co/omPqxzflWx — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 1, 2026

Jude Bellingham and Jose Mourinho praise Trent Alexander-Arnold

A number of Alexander-Arnold’s Madrid teammates were hugely impressed with his performance against Racing, including fellow England international Bellingham.

After the game, Alexander-Arnold posted on his Instagram page: “3 points. We keep pushing”.

Midfielder Bellingham responded: “different”

Arda Guler replied: “Top”

Mourinho was also impressed with Alexander-Arnold’s performance and was effusive in his praise of the former Liverpool right-back.

The Madrid manager said: “Trent was really good today.

“He didn’t play in a while and he comes out and drops a masterclass, that’s what happens when a team is confident and trusting each other.”

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