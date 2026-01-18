Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid exit talk explodes after ‘internal questions’ as Liverpool ‘betrayal’ turns sour

Former Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is now at Real Madrid

Talk of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Real Madrid just months after joining from Liverpool has reared its head again, with a source claiming that the former Anfield star is not happy at Estadio Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool at the end of last season. Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, AS, reported in November 2025 that the right-back’s exit from Anfield was ‘considered a betrayal’ by Liverpool fans, who were hugely disappointed that he turned down multiple offers of a new contract to stay part of Arne Slot’s team to move to Estadio Bernabeu.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Alexander-Arnold at Madrid. Injury problems and competition for a place in the starting line-up have restricted the England international right-back to just 16 appearances for Los Blancos so far this season, in which he has given three assists.

The 27-year-old was on the sidelines between September and October with a hamstring injury and is currently out of action with a muscle tear.

The Catalan media have reported that Alexander-Arnold could have considered leaving Madrid next summer had Xabi Alonso been in charge, claiming that the Spaniard was not happy with the former Liverpool star.

This followed reports that Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on a 2026 deal for Alexander-Arnold.

Another source has now claimed that Alexander-Arnold ‘has grown frustrated’ at Real Madrid because of ‘lack of clarity and communication while recovering from injury.

The Touchline, with 1.5million followers on X, wrote at 12pm on January 17: ‘ EXCLUSIVE: Questions have emerged internally at Real Madrid over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role and long-term positioning.

‘Sources say the club had outlined a clear sporting role and long-term plan, but Trent has grown frustrated during his time on the sidelines, feeling a lack of clarity and communication while recovering from injury.

‘Trent is expected to return in February, with his response on the pitch likely to be key in determining whether the situation cools down.’

Real Madrid will NOT sell Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Touchline claims to have its coverage of football transfer news and rumours recognised by reputable publications, such as Marca, ESPN, Sky Sports and AS.

However, this particular rumour needs to be treated with caution, especially as Alexander-Arnold is injured at the moment.

While you never know what could happen in the future, it is hard to envisage Madrid selling Alexander-Arnold anytime soon.

At Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

Just because the Englishman has not made a great start to life at Madrid does not mean that he is destined to fail.

Luka Modric was a ‘flop’ for Madrid in the opening months of his career at Estadio Bernabeu, but he went on to become a legend at the club.

Madrid signed Alexander-Arnold not only to compete with Dani Carvajal for now but also to eventually replace the Spanish right-back in the long term.

Just because things have not worked out for the former Liverpool ace at Estadio Bernabeu in the first half of the season does not mean that Los Blancos will give up on him.

