Trent Alexander-Arnold has responded to the offer made by Manchester City to stop him from joining Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, while Danny Murphy has told Liverpool whether they should release the defender early.

It has been an open secret for a while that Alexander-Arnold was going to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and it was made official earlier this week when the right-back made the announcement on the club’s website. The right-back admitted that it was “not an easy decision” to part with his boyhood team, adding that he needed “a new challenge” as “a player and as a person”.

While Alexander-Arnold has not made it public where he will move next, respected journalists, such as David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, have reported that there is already an agreement in place with Real Madrid over a summer move.

However, a Spanish report has claimed that Man City thought that they could still yet convince Alexander-Arnold to make a U-turn on Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, Man City tried to sign Alexander-Arnold ‘just a few weeks ago’.

The Madrid-centric Spanish news outlet has revealed that last season’s Premier League champions went as ‘far as to offer him more money’ than Los Blancos.

Alexander-Arnold has turned it down, with the outgoing Liverpool right-back steadfast on his decision to move to Madrid.

The England international ‘never considered signing for Manchester City, despite the fact that he had a very lucrative offer on the table’, according to the report.

Defensa Central has reported that Madrid will officially announce the signing of Alexander-Arnold once LaLiga season ends.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are second in the league table at the moment, four points behind bitter rivals and leaders Barcelona, with four more rounds of matches left.

DON’T MISS 🌐 The stunning Real Madrid XI for Xabi Alonso with Alexander-Arnold first of five new signings

Liverpool told to SELL Trent Alexander-Arnold

While it is widely believed that Alexander-Arnold will eventually move to Madrid in the summer, there have been suggestions that Los Blancos want Liverpool to release him early.

The Spanish powerhouse will play in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will start in June, and want the Englishman to be part of their team.

The problem for Madrid is that Alexander-Arnold’s current contract with Liverpool is until June 30.

This means that Los Blancos would have to pay a fee to Liverpool for the right-back, and former Anfield star Murphy believes that the newly-crowned Premier League champions should accept such a deal.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “I wouldn’t be doing it for Trent, I’d be doing it for the good of the club.

“If we’re going to get compensated to let him go a bit early and do him a favour they might come back to us later if they’ve got an interest in a player this summer or whatever, fair enough, scrub your own back.

“I wouldn’t be doing it to say, ‘we’ll look after you Trent you’re a good lad’ no, do what’s best for the club always.

“They’ll come to some sort of arrangement and get something out of them, I don’t see it being a big deal.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Zubimendi decision, Man Utd defender’s desire

Former Reds star Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Liverpool as a free agent.

Madrid have made a decision on their pursuit of Real Sociedad and Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi , according to a Spanish report.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed in Spain that a Man Utd defender wants to join Madrid in the summer transfer window.

POLL: How will Trent Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?