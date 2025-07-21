Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has reacted to the impending transfer of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United to Barcelona by personally speaking to Trent Alexander-Arnold about El Clasico, according to a report, while Paul Pogba and Predrag Mijatovic have different views on the move.

Madrid and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs in the world and have arguably the most intense rivalry in the game. Both Los Blancos and the Blaugrana have been active in the summer transfer window, as they aim to have a successful 2025/26 campaign.

Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Alexander-Arnold are the three new players in Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s squad at the moment, with Franco Mastantuono set to link up with Los Blancos from River Plate in August when he turns 18.

Barcelona have officially signed only Joan Garcia so far this summer, but it is only a matter of time before Rashford joins the former Espanyol goalkeeper at LaLiga champions.

According to BBC Sport, Rashford has passed a medical and will join Barcelona on loan from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona have an option to make the 12-month loan deal permanent for £30.3m, with Rashford taking a 25% pay-cut to complete the deal.

According to Real Madrid Confidential, after hearing the news that Rashford is joining Barcelona, Madrid manager Alonso has ‘personally spoken’ with Alexander-Arnold.

Alonso knows that Alexander-Arnold has faced Rashford many times when the right-back was at Liverpool and the forward was at Man Utd and is ‘already preparing’ for El Clasico against Barcelona.

The former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder has reportedly given Alexander-Arnold ‘a clear mission: to neutralise Rashford’.

It is unlikely that Rashford will start El Clasico against Madrid if Raphinha is fit and in form for the massive clash.

Raphinha is the first-choice left-winger for Barcelona, with Rashford signed to be his back-up.

However, the English forward could be used as a substitute by Barcelona manager Hansi Flick against Madrid.

DON’T MISS 🌐The highest paid players in LaLiga: Trent Alexander-Arnold one of six Real Madrid stars in list

Paul Pogba and Predrag Mijatovic react to Rashford joining Barcelona

Rashford’s move to Barcelona from Man Utd is one of the most eye-catching transfer deals of the summer transfer window so far.

A number of footballing personnel have been sharing their thoughts on the transfer deal, which is expected to become official soon, and among them as Paul Pogba and Predrag Mijatovic.

Pogba played with Rashford at Man Utd, and the French midfielder believes that the England international forward would be a success at Barcelona.

The AS Monaco midfielder told streamer IShowSpeed: “That’s crazy, but I’m happy for him because they [United] took his number.

“Manchester United are losing a great player. Unlucky for them.

“It’s great for Barcelona to be honest. I’m not even talking about United, because they’ve bought a few new players and the new manager wants to do his thing, I guess.

“It’s not really his [Amorim’s] fault. If he doesn’t believe in someone. He needs to win. If he doesn’t win they’re going to sack him.”

Former Madrid sporting director Predrag Mijatovic, though, does not think that it is a good deal.

Mijatovic told SER: “Rashford is a player who was once expected to become a real star, but he’s been through a very poor run of performances.

“When you go for a loan deal like this, it is either because you don’t have the money or because you’re not sure he’s going to play well.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Liverpool ‘seek revenge’, FIVE Galacticos

Liverpool are seeking ‘revenge’ on Real Madrid by signing one of their best forwards, with a report revealing how the Premier League champions have suffered in transfer windows at the hands of Los Blancos.

A Spanish report has revealed the five midfielders that Madrid have identified as their next Galacticos, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City stars on their radar.

While Rodrygo is a key target for the Reds, Liverpool are planning to raid Madrid for another of their top targets, according to a stunning report in Spain.

POLL: Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?