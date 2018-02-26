Trent Alexander-Arnold purrs over priceless Liverpool teammate

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Roberto Firmino is fast becoming one of the world’s best No 9s and claims he is “priceless” to Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah may have grabbed much of the attention for the free-scoring Reds this season but fellow forward Firmino has also played a crucial part for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah continued his prolific term by netting his 31st goal of the season in Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham, but Firmino was also on target and equally influential.

The Brazilian’s strike was his 22nd of the campaign while he also created the side’s fourth goal for the third member of Liverpool’s formidable front trio, Sadio Mane.

Alexander-Arnold, the promising right-back whose start in the game was his fourth in succession, said: “He is priceless to us, very valuable. He scores goals, creates chances, gets assists.

“There is not much more you want from a number nine – but that is not all he offers. If you watch him closely his drive and his enthusiasm to get back and defend, as a number nine, is incredible.

“Most of the time you see him pass the halfway line, tracking back, making tackles. You don’t really see that from a number nine. It shows his hunger to win.

“Sometimes he overdoes it – but in a good way. He doesn’t have to do that but he is willing to it for the team, for the win.”

