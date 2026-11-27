A trusted outlet has revealed Trent Alexander-Arnold has made up his mind on leaving Real Madrid amid new claims there’s a place waiting back at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold turned his back on Liverpool in 2025, leading the club on in negotiations over a new contract all the while knowing he only planned to sign for Real Madrid.

Ultimately, the only reason Liverpool were able to collect a small €10m fee stemmed from Real’s desperation to feature the right-back in the revamped Club World Cup.

However, fanfare around Alexander-Arnold quickly died down post-arrival, with the 28-year-old repeatedly overlooked for selection at the Bernabeu. Since moving to Spain, he’s also missed more England squads than he’s made.

Real ultimately signed another right-back last summer in the form of Denzel Dumfries, though Jose Mourinho generally selects neither.

Instead, it’s box-to-box midfielder, Federico Valverde, who usually gets the nod in a sad indictment of how Alexander-Arnold is viewed in Madrid.

The spiralling situation continues to prompt speculation the former Liverpool favourite could return to Anfield sooner rather than later.

The Reds have finally solved their right-back issues through Ronald Araujo, though he’s only at the club on loan. High wages looks poised to pose a problem when it comes time to deciding whether to sign the Uruguayan outright.

What’s more, a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport claimed Real are not only unhappy with Alexander-Arnold, but a return to Merseyside is the logical next step.

Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer latest

‘At Real Madrid, they’re not happy with the Englishman’s performance,’ the report declared.

‘His first season raised so many doubts that the club went back to the transfer market in July to sign Denzel Dumfries.

‘For the Dutchman, who was already 30, they paid Inter the €20 million release clause.

‘And when things get tough, José Mourinho’s coaching staff continues to entrust the wing to Fede Valverde.’

DON’T MISS: Nico Paz reaches verdict on joining Man Utd over Real Madrid as David Ornstein makes U-turn claim

Sport added: ‘If he ever looks for a way out, the Premier League seems like his most natural destination, where homegrown players always command high prices.

‘In Liverpool, pride still runs deep for their own, as does the memory of his crosses.

‘Jamie Carragher, who criticised his departure, explained that he would bring him back because the team misses his creativity from the wing.

‘Trent is under contract until 2031.

‘Real Madrid, who were so determined to lure him away from Anfield, now have a problem with a name and surname.’

HAVE YOU SEEN: Gary Neville 100% convinced Erling Haaland is joining Real Madrid VERY SOON

But according to the latest from The Athletic, Alexander-Arnold has no intention of throwing the towel in on his ailing Real Madrid career just yet.

On Friday morning, they wrote: ‘There have also been questions over right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and his lack of playing time following Federico Valverde’s emergence in that position after switching from midfield.

‘However, sources close to the England international have insisted that he is not considering a departure just 18 months into his Madrid career and is doing everything possible to establish himself in the team.’

READ NEXT: Legendary superstar to sign with Liverpool in 2027 and squad discontent is inevitable