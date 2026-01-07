New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior wants to sign former Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid in 2026, according to a sensational claim, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether the Blues have made an offer for Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid are now in Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Supercopa de Espana and are preparing for the semi-finals against city-rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday. Los Blancos are never far away from the gossip pages, though, and a shock report has claimed Chelsea’s interest in Alexander-Arnold.

Liam Rosenior wants Trent Alexander-Arnold at Chelsea

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool at the end of last season, but injuries and competition for the right-back spot Dani Carvajal (when he was fit) have held back the England international right-back from exploding at Estadio Bernabeu.

According to Fichajes, new Chelsea manager Rosenior has asked his bosses to get a deal done for Alexander-Arnold.

Rosenior is said to be keen on signing a new right-back and believes that Alexander-Arnold would fit into his set-up perfectly.

The Spanish media outlet, which is speculative and does not have a great track record of getting stories right, has reported Rosenior wants a loan deal for the 27-year-old until the end of the season.

Madrid are not willing to do a loan deal for Alexander-Arnold, but, according to the report, Rosenior is not giving up.

‘Sources close to the club suggest that Chelsea could be preparing a multi-million pound offer to try and convince Real Madrid, assuming the deal must be a permanent transfer,’ according to the report.

No other media outlet has reported any interest from Chelsea in Alexander-Arnold, so we must treat this outlandish rumour for exactly what it is – an outlandish rumour.

Fabrizio Romano dismisses Vinicius Junior to Chelsea rumour

There has also been speculation that Chelsea want to sign Vinicius Junior and are planning to make an offer to Madrid.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dismissed it and has said that the Brazil international winger is not planning to leave anytime soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The story was about a €135million (£117m, $158m) proposal to Real Madrid for Vinicius.

“What I can tell you guys is that this is not true. Chelsea have not sent any bid for Vinicius Junior.

“Chelsea have not sent a bid for Vinicius Junior. Chelsea are not planning to send any bid for Vinicius Junior.

“Chelsea are not in negotiations for Vinicius Junior. Vini, at this stage, is not planning for any January exit.

“So, the situation is completely, completely not true, from what I understand, being played down also from people to the clubs, to the player, so only denials on this story from Vinicius Junior and Chelsea.”

Tottenham want to sign Andriy Lunin

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Tottenham want to sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Lunin is the second-choice goalkeeper at Madrid and is behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order.

Bailey understands that Madrid could be open to an exit for Lunin in 2026, given that youngster Javi Navarro is an exciting prospect.

Tottenham are looking at a long-term replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, with the Italian goalkeeper continuing to make mistakes.

We understand that Tottenham have been made aware that Lunin’s camp is looking into the prospect of leaving Madrid.

However, Spurs will face competition from Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest for the 26-year-old Ukraine international goalkeeper.