Real Madrid have already secured the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a report in Spain revealing why Los Blancos have not made it official yet as they respond to latest rumours linking them with Virgil van Dijk.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Madrid have been determined to sign the right-back. The defending Spanish and European champions tried to persuade Liverpool to sell the England international defender in the middle of the season with a £20million bid, but that proved to be an exercise in futility.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath reported that Alexander-Arnold has already decided to move to Madrid.

There have been reports that the Premier League leaders are already looking at potential replacements for the 26-year-old right-back, with Flamengo star Wesley on Liverpool’s radar.

A Spanish report has given further credence to claims that Alexander-Arnold is Madrid-bound for the summer.

Real Madrid Confidential has claimed that Madrid “have everything tied up” regarding bringing Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Just like with the players Madrid have signed on free transfers in recent windows, namely Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, Los Blancos are not going announce the acquisition of Alexander-Arnold until the season is over for both them and Liverpool.

Out of respect for Liverpool, Madrid do not want to make an announcement during the season, especially as Carlo Ancelotti’s side could face Arne Slot’s team in the Champions League.

The report has noted that Madrid are also hoping for a favour from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Liverpool runs out on June 30, but Madrid hope that the Reds allow the right-back to play for them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

With Madrid’s first game in the competition on June 18, the Spanish giants are hopeful that Liverpool will authorise Alexander-Arnold’s participation in it, especially as the Reds will not feature.

This does seem like wishful thinking, though, as there is no reason for Liverpool to do Madrid such a favour, especially as they are losing a player they want to keep.

Real Madrid stance on signing Virgil van Dijk

Alexander-Arnold is not the only Liverpool player that Madrid are said to be interested in signing as a free agent this summer.

There has been speculation in recent days that Madrid are among the clubs who are interested in Virgil van Dijk as well.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

However, Marca is now reporting that Madrid are not in talks for the Dutchman and have no plans whatsoever to sign him even on a free transfer.

Latest Real Madrid news: Shock Yamal contact, Hernandez boost

Madrid and Barcelona are bitter historic rivals, but Los Blancos reportedly believe that they could one of the Blaugrana’s best young players.

It has been reported in the Spanish media that Madrid are in contact with Lamine Yamal’s agent over a potential transfer in the summer of 2025.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are also interested in Lamal, who is not keen on a move to Los Blancos at all.

Madrid have reportedly received a huge boost in their quest to sign Theo Hernandez from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Los Blancos want to bring the left-back back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

A Spanish report has stated that Hernandez himself is ready to leave Milan and is keen on a move to the Bernabeu.

There is also speculation that Madrid could lose Rodrygo to a top Premier League club.

Arsenal are reported to be interested in Rodrygo and could bid £83million for the Brazil international forward in the summer transfer window.

Madrid, though, have no intention whatsoever of losing the star anytime soon.

