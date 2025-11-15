Fabrizio Romano reveals if Real Madrid regret signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Real Madrid regret signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 after he lost his place as their first-choice right-back.

Alexander-Arnold turned down the chance to sign a new contract with Liverpool and joined Madrid at the end of last season. The England international right-back had a deal in place with Los Blancos to move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, but Madrid paid €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) to Liverpool to get him out of his contract early.

Real Madrid did so that Alexander-Arnold could play for Xabi Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 27-year-old made five appearances for Los Blancos at the competition, but the 2025/26 campaign has been less than great for the former Liverpool right-back.

Alexander-Arnold has had to compete with Dani Carvajal for the right-back spot before the Spaniard suffered a long-term knee injury, and now even Federico Valverde is ahead of him in the pecking order despite the Uruguay international being a midfielder by trade.

A hamstring injury, combined with competition for place, has restricted Alexander-Arnold to just two starts in LaLiga and only one start in the Champions League for Madrid so far this season.

Despite being fit and available, Alexander-Arnold did not start against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League and against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga last weekend.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that despite Alexander-Arnold making a less-than-impressive start to his Real Madrid career, the Spanish and European giants’ chiefs are not worried about him and are confident that he will star for the team in the future

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid maintain their confidence in Trent for present and future. There is no panic, no alarm.

“Of course, Trent didn’t start his Real Madrid chapter maybe in the best way possible.

“There is no excitement around that, but this can be part of the game.

“There is an injury, there is an adaptation for a player who started his career and played his whole career so far as a Liverpool player in the same city, in the same club, in the same country, in the same league, now moving to Real Madrid, different context, different language, different coach, different culture.

“Everything is completely different. He’s adapting, but Real Madrid are not doubting the skills and the quality of Trent Alexander-Arnold, convinced about the signing they did on a free transfer.

“And so that’s the feeling around Trent, especially on the physical point of view.”

